Avery Johnson's family breaks silence over viral brawl following Kansas State's loss in Dublin

On Saturday Afternoon, the Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones kicked off the 2025 college football season in incredible fashion, giving everyone a back and forth affair that came down to the final plays of the game. The Iowa State Cyclones ended up pulling out the win late which gives them a massive leg up in the race for the Big 12 and the College Football Playoff.

For Kansas State, the loss is going to sting a ton as they had several chances to turn this game and sloppy play kept them from truly seizing this game. The Wildcats are now in a hole to start the season and their path to Playoff contention is much tougher now with an early loss.

After the game, a video of Kansas State fans fighting outside of the stadium in Dublin went viral. It turned out that the two individuals in the fight were Avery Johnson's father Mark and brother Anthony.

In a statement to On3's Pete Nakos, Mark Johnson and Anthony Johnson said the following:

"We sincerely apologize for our actions following yesterday’s football game in Ireland, senseless bickering escalated into an unnecessary fight. We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions. We have apologized to our immediate and extended family, and now extend our apologies to Kansas State University, its alumni, and fans. We regret this incident, have learned from it, and are committed to ensuring it doesn’t happen again. Please accept our deepest apologies." Mark and Anthony Johnson

It's unclear what caused tensions to boil over and get to that point but. after such a highly contested game, it could've been several factors. It's great to see that the two resolved their issues and hopefully they can get back to supporting Avery Johnson as a united front.

