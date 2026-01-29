Baltimore Ravens 3-Round Mock Draft lands Jesse Minter a star pass rusher

After nearly two decades, a new era begins in Baltimore as John Harbaugh was fired following an 8-9 season. The Ravens turned to a former John Harbaugh assistant hiring Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter who served as an assistant from 2017-2020 working with the defensive backs.

Jesse Minter enters a job with high expectations as the Ravens have a two-time NFL MVP at quarterback in Lamar Jackson. This team has a ton of stars, but as a whole there are clear holes that General Manager Eric DeCosta is going to have to fill if the Ravens are going to make a Super Bowl push in 2026.

Building Jesse Minter the defense he needs in Baltimore

14. Baltimore Ravens: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

Marlon Humphrey is only getting older, and this season he struggled allowing 68 catches for 920 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jesse Minter runs a ton of zone coverage, and Mansoor Delane's ability and eyes in zone coverage make him a perfect fit. This season, Mansoor Delane was arguably the best cornerback in the SEC, and he can step in and upgrade this defense instantly.

45. Baltimore Ravens: Akheem Mesidor - Edge Rusher - Miami

While some teams may care about Akheem Mesidor being an older prospect, a team like the Ravens who are look to win now won't. Mesidor was one of the most dominant pass rushers in college football this season, with 12 sacks. The Ravens desperately need pass rush help, and Mesidor can step right in and make a difference in this defensive front.

80. Baltimore Ravens: Kevin Coleman Jr - Wide Receiver - Missouri

Lamar Jackson needs more weapons as aside from Zay Flowers, the most productive wide receiver was DeAndre Hopkins who went for just 330 yards this season. Kevin Coleman Jr had an impressive season for the Missouri Tigers with 66 catches for 732 yards and a touchdown. Coleman has been showing what he could've been with better quarterback play at the Senior Bowl which is only raising his stock.