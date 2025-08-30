Big Noon Kickoff tips their headgear in an incredible tribute to Lee Corso

In College Football, there are times where even the deepest rivalries are put aside as the fans or players will come together when the moment is right. On Saturday Mornings, there's a war between ESPN's College GameDay and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff as the two sides battle to be the most watched pregame show in College Football. The reason ESPN has been able to stay on top for so long may be the fact that Big Noon Kickoff never

This weekend, as Lee Corso makes one final appearance on College GameDay, Fox has put the pitchforks down and decided to show a ton of love and respect to College GameDay's legend. On Saturday Morning, Big Noon Kickoff had an incredible tribute to The Coach as each analyst donned the headgear of their respective program in a nod to Lee Corso.

The Big Noon Kickoff crew pays tribute to Lee Corso with headgear picks ❤️@CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/of81hraffD — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) August 30, 2025

When you see how much love and support the Big Noon Kickoff crew is showing to Lee Corso it's easy to see just how many people he's touched over his legendary career. If not for Lee Corso, College Football pregame shows may have never reached the level of popularity they have and the same case could be made for College Football as a whole.

Their tribute this morning isn't the only way Big Noon Kickoff is sharing as former GameDay analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica is a member of Big Noon Kickoff and he shared the story of how he got his nickname.

"Look at you, Fallica you look like a big Bear." 🐻@chrisfallica shares how Lee Corso gave him the name "Bear" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TzN2arCcVT — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) August 30, 2025

The most impressive part of how Big Noon Kickoff is honoring Lee Corso is how they'll end their show this week. Big Noon Kickoff gets that everyone wants to see Lee Corso's final selection, and when the GameDay crew gets to the final game, Big Noon Kickoff will air Corso's selection live, giving him everybody's full attention.

