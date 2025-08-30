College Football mascots pay tribute to Lee Corso’s iconic career

On Saturday Morning, College Football fans around the Country are taking a stroll down memory lane as one of the most beloved figures in the sport, Lee Corso, joins College GameDay for one last show. This week, everyone has made their incredible tributes to Lee Corso, whether it's been his castmates, coaches, players, media members, or the many fans he's touched over the years.

If there's one thing that Lee Corso has become synonymous with over his career, it's the mascots in College Football. For nearly 30 years, Lee Corso has brought a ton of shine to the mascots in College Football, by making his head gear pick as everyone has memories of Corso putting on the head of Brutus the Buckeye, Mike the Tiger, or BeVo.

As everyone says goodbye to the figure that's ushered in generations of College Football fans, it wouldn't be right without the mascots having their chance to say goodbye. On GameDay this morning, mascots from LSU, UCF, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, and Clemson all joined the show to present Corso with a donation towards school resources to Corso's alma mater.

As a tribute to Coach Corso's legacy and to support education in a city that is deeply connected to his story, the College Football Playoff Foundation is making a donation towards school resources to Miami Jackson Senior High School, Lee Corso’s alma mater 👏 pic.twitter.com/UlSAVZFlfj — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

Each of the schools sending a mascot to Ohio State this weekend is an incredible touch as each school has a game this weekend but, it wouldn't be right if Corso didn't get some love to the mascots he's supported for so many years.

The biggest question of the day in College Football will be which mascot Lee Corso chooses to pick for his final headgear selection. Lee Corso started his headgear selections by picking the Ohio State Buckeyes, which could make Brutus the pick, but it would be incredible if he turned heel one last time and donned the Bevo headgear, picking the Texas Longhorns, sending the fans in Columbus into a frenzy.

