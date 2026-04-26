Bill Belichick's '33rd NFL team' suffered a humbling NFL Draft fate

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books as the most chaotic weekend of the offseason wrapped up on Saturday Afternoon. For Bill Belichick, this year's NFL Draft was a new experience as he sat on the opposite end as a head coach, this time hoping that his former counterparts would pick his players in the NFL Draft.

When Bill Belichick was hired by North Carolina, the excitement was through the roof as arguably the greatest coach in history, regardless of sport, was taking on a new challenge. Belichick surrounded himself with former NFL coaches and front office executives to the point that General Manager Michael Lombardi declared the group the "33rd team".

UNC GM Michael Lombardi addresses media. Says again UNC will have an NFL type model, saying UNC will be the “33rd team” pic.twitter.com/HP5cUUjhT0 — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) February 11, 2025

Bill Belichick getting shutout should be a major concern for North Carolina's future

As Bill Belichick followed the 3 days of the NFL Draft, there wasn't much to get excited about as the Tar Heels were shut out. While the season itself gave North Carolina enough to worry about, the draft results should only add to the long list of concerns with this experiment.

Bill Belichick and his staff completely gutted Mack Brown's roster, bringing in almost an entire roster worth of transfers. The group will likely point to the fact that they didn't have a ton of time to scout transfers, but it's clear that they completely missed with the evaluations of the players they brought in.

Failing to find a single player worthy of playing at the next level is as big a miss as you can have, especially considering how many new players Belichick brought in. If anyone should be able to evaluate players and identify if they're good enough to make it to the next level, it should be this staff, considering how long they all were in the NFL.

Just as concerning should be the fact that this staff didn't develop a single player to the point they were draft worthy. Most of these position coaches have worked at the NFL level where they were tasked with developing young players, but it clearly didn't translate at UNC.

Next season is going to be a pivotal year for this experiment as this staff looks to prove that they're capable of doing the job. Winning games is going to be key, and the best path to achieving that goal is having the elite talent capable of being picked in the 2027 NFL Draft that can take a team with holes over the top.