Billy Napier could flip the script putting Brian Kelly on the hot seat

After the Florida Gators were blown out by Texas A&M, all signs point toward Billy Napier being fired yet, we're in 2025 and he's still at the helm. Part of the reason Billy Napier is still in Gainesville is Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers as Napier picked up massive wins over LSU and Ole Miss in the final stretch of the 2024 season.

Heading into the 2025 faceoff between Brian Kelly and ,Billy Napier and we're once again almost in the same exact position. After losing to USF, Florida Gators fans are ready to buyout Billy Napier and move out as they're over the same results every season.

Brian Kelly, on the other hand, is on much better footing than he was heading into this game last season. The Tigers are off to a 2-0 start, including a massive win over Clemson, and a win in this game will be massive for the Tigers' College Football Playoff resume. If the LSU fanbase has shown anything, it's that they can turn on Brian Kelly in a second.

If Billy Napier is going to survive the hot seat this time around, he's going to have to go on another massive winning streak, and it starts with this LSU game. Napier and DJ Lagway were able to pull off the upset win last year, and some of the issues LSU had in 2024 still exist in 2025 as they can't run the football.

On the other side, Brian Kelly is riding high this season, but if the LSU Tigers suffer a loss in this game, the fanbase can flip right back to wondering if he's the man for the job. Losing to Florida wouldn't be a massive upset or a massive disappointment, but if Brian Kelly truly has a College Football Playoff caliber team, they win this game at home.

The fanbases in the SEC are a massive part of what makes it one of the best things to follow in all of sports, and regardless of who loses in this game, the fanbase may be calling for their coach to be fired.

