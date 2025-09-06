How much is Billy Napier's buyout: Florida fans are ready to move on after USF loss

Despite an awful start to the 2024 College Football season, the Florida Gators fanbase came into the season with a ton of optimism after DJ Lagway took the team on a magical run to end the 2024 season. It only took two weeks for Billy Napier to put himself back on the hot seat as the Florida Gators got stunned in the swamp by the USF Bulls.

It's not just the fact that Florida lost that has the fanbase ready to send Billy Napier packing but, it's the way that the game ended for the Gators. After Nico Gramatica missed a 58 yard kick that would've given the USF Bulls the lead all Florida needed to do was run the clock down. The offense instead threw a pair of incomplete passes and went 3 and out which was the worst possible result as they left USF with a timeout and wasted no time.

The Bulls then needed to go on a drive to win the game, but the Florida Gators did more to help USF than the Bulls did for themselves. A pass interference moved USF from the 11-yard line to the 24-yard line. The Gators then stuffed a USF run up the middle, but, just like in the NFL kickoff, Brendan Beth spit in a USF player's face, which gave USF the yard they needed to get near field goal range.

Florida d-lineman Brendan Beth just got tossed for spitting. Huge penalty in a one-point game. pic.twitter.com/85Toa5KPi5 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) September 6, 2025

The Bulls got themselves into field goal range and Nico Gramatica delivered the knockout blow, giving USF a massive upset victory over the 13th-ranked Gators sending Florida fans into a spiral.

,The coaching decisions by Billy Napier were questionable at best as his team didn't burn any time off the clock on their final offensive drive of the game. Then with timeouts in his pocket, Billy Napier waited to use them until it was too late.

How much is Billy Napier's buyout?

Billy Napier's contract runs through the end of the 2029 season, meaning that the Gators would pay him however much is left on the deal this season, along with for the next several seasons. Napier's contract was a 7-year deal worth $51.8 million but, he is owed $30.2 million on this deal. If Napier is fired this season, he would be on the hook for 85% of his remaining contract value. 50% of the deal needs to be paid upfront, while the rest is paid on an annual basis. The buyout if Billy Napier is fired after this season would be $19.38 while firing him in season would result in a slightly bigger figure depending on when the move is made.

