Billy Napier makes case for Florida to put him back on the hot seat
If there was ever a team that quit on their coach in the middle of the game, the Florida Gators were a prime example of that on Saturday.
As the head coach of the Gators, Billy Napier has had a roller coaster of a week. First, he received public support from the University of Florida Administration — led by Athletic Director Scott Stricklin — that he would continue in his position moving forward.
Napier has had some recruiting victories and the Gators seem to have some young talent bubbling, led by QB DJ Lagway. Of course, a bit of that enthusiasm was dampened Saturday morning when it was revealed that Lagway would not be available for the game against Texas after suffering a hamstring injury last weekend against Georgia.
With Lagway out, no one truly expected Florida to beat Texas or make it a competitve game. But, not even the most pessimistic Florida fan could've seen what was coming: A 35-0 deficit at halftime in a game where it looked like the team quit midway through the first quarter.
It didn't take long for Florida fans to start their tirade against their head coach.
The result didn't just see fans coming out against Napier, it also has many Gator fans and boosters putting pressure on Scott Stricklin.
Honestly, it doesn't make much sense that Florida would come out with support for Napier this early in the season. Obviously, the Gators are trying to keep their recruiting class together and send a message to their current players — many of which are likely already being tampered with to leave after this season — but Napier has a long way to get this program back to relevance.
And it's not happening in one more season.
Florida is going to fall to 4-5 after this Texas game comes to an end. The Gators then close out with LSU and Ole Mis before finishing out the season with Florida State. What if the unthinkable happens on November 30 and Napier loses to Florida State? That would be a likely 4-8 finish, with a loss to both of your rivals.
Perhaps Napier has done enough in the eyes of the current administration to keep his job, but already issuing public support for him seems like a poor decision, especially staring down more blowout losses and likelihood that the Gators to miss a bowl game altogether.
Billy Napier made the case today he should've never come off the hot seat.