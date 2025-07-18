Billy Napier shares the real story on how Dallas Wilson landed at Florida

This Winter, the Florida Gators proved that recruiting doesn't end when a recruit signs their Letter of Intent. Top 50 recruit Dallas Wilson was one of the top recruits out of Florida but, the Gators seemingly missed out on a top player out of their backyard when Wilson put pen to paper signing with the Oregon Ducks. Just days after signing with Oregon, Dallas Wilson asked out of Oregon and quickly landed at Florida.

Given how quickly Dallas Wilson signed with Oregon and then landed at Florida, many assumed that the Gators kept recruiting Wilson when they shouldn't have. At SEC Media Days, Billy Napier was asked about Dallas Wilson and he gave everyone the real story on how Dallas Wilson ended up at Florida.

"Dallas actually contacted us. He asked out of his LOI and contacted us... There's no question he's going to make our team better." Billy Napier

Back in May, Dallas Wilson was interviewed where he shared his side of the story which makes it impossible to hate on his decision to ask out of Oregon as he wanted to stay closer to his family.

Dallas Wilson was interviewed on why he flipped from Oregon to Florida



What a story pic.twitter.com/UFAdh74LMS — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) May 17, 2025

Regardless of how or why Dallas Wilson ended up with the Florida Gators, he's going to have a massive impact in 2025. This Spring Dallas Wilson showed Florida's staff why he was one of the top ranked players in his class catching 10 passes for 195 yards and a pair touchdowns in the Gators' Spring Game.

The Gators enter the season with a ton of excitement after they put it all together down the stretch last season with DJ Lagway showing why he was a 5-star recruit. As Lagway looks to take the next step, he'll have a loaded receiver room as Eugene Wilson III returns from injury while Dallas Wilson will look to prove he's the latest great Freshman receiver.

More Florida Gators News: