Breaking down the 37 teams who still have College Football Playoff hopes

Big Ten (7):

Iowa Hawkeyes

Early in the season, everyone wrote off the Iowa Hawkeyes when they lost to Iowa state, but with just 2 losses on the year with 1 coming against Indiana, they're still in the mix for both an At-Large bid and the Big Ten Championship game. If Iowa is going to make the Playoff, they will have earned it as they face Oregon and USC the next two weeks which will sort out the Playoff race in the Big Ten.

Indiana Hoosiers

The Indiana Hoosiers have one of the best resumes in the Country at 9-0 on the season, with one of the best wins of the season, beating Oregon in Eugene. The final 3 games for the Hoosiers come against teams that are a combined 0-16 in Big Ten play, giving the Hoosiers arguably the easiest path to the Playoff.

Michigan Wolverines

After suffering their second loss of the season, the Michigan Wolverines are on a roll again, winning 3 straight Big Ten games. The Wolverines can't afford another loss which shouldn't be a problem against Northwestern or Maryland, but the season finale against Ohio State could set up for even more fireworks with the way this rivalry has been.

Ohio State Buckeyes

The defending National Championship winning Ohio State Buckeyes are the team to beat once again as Ryan Day's team looks even better than the team we saw win it all last year. At 8-0, the next three games for Ohio State come against struggling Big Ten teams before the Michigan game. Even if the Buckeyes get stunned by Michigan again, this team has all, but punched it's ticket to the Playoff.

Oregon Ducks

The College Football Playoff committee ranking Oregon 9th was pretty telling, as their resume simply isn't great at this point. The ranking makes Oregon vulnerable to missing the playoff with any loss, but this weekend, they'll have a great chance to pick up a ranked win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. The rest of the schedule has a few spots where Oregon will be tested, but if they handle them well, they'll be rolling when the Playoff starts.

USC Trojans

Lincoln Riley's team is one of those teams that's on the brink of elimination, as they already have two losses, but they have just 1 loss in Big Ten play. USC has a tricky spot this week, facing Northwestern on a Friday Night, but they'll have two big games against Iowa and Oregon, where they'll have a chance to prove they're a contender.

Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies are 6-2 this season, and they're quietly very much in the hunt for the Playoff, ranked 23rd in the College Football Playoff rankings. The next 3 games should allow this team to go on a run as they'll face Wisconsin, Purdue, and UCLA before what could be a clash to make the Playoff against Oregon.