Breaking down the 37 teams who still have College Football Playoff hopes

Big 12 (7):

Arizona State Sun Devils

At 6-3 on the season and 4-2 in Big 12 play, the Arizona State Sun Devils are on the brink of Playoff elimination if they lose another game while they'll need help just to make the Big 12 Championship. Star quarterback Sam Leavitt being out for the season has dealt another blow to this team as Jeff Sims will need to lead this team to victory in the final 3 games. The next two games are against two bottom dwellers in the Big 12, but the Duel in the Desert will be too tough of a task.

BYU Cougars

The BYU Cougars are off to an 8-0 start and they're the only team that's still undefeated in Big 12 play at 5-0. The Cougars have the best chance to make the College Football Playoff of any team in the Big 12, and if they can pick up a win over Texas Tech they can even move into the conversation for an at-large bid.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Everything broke perfectly for Cincinnati before Utah handed the Bearcats a 45-14 loss to knock them down a peg in the Big 12. The Bearcats are now 1 of 3 teams with just 1 loss or less in Big 12 play, but that will get sorted out as Texas Tech and BYU play this weekend while Cincinnati and BYU will play in the second to last game of the season.

Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars fall in the crowded group of teams with 2 losses in Big 12 play which means they'll need help the rest of the way. The good news for Houston is that they have one of the easiest stretches to end the season, but they also won't be able to help themselves to get back into the top of the race.

TCU Horned Frogs

Sonny Dykes' team took a pair of losses early in league play, but they've since hit their stride while chaos around the conference has brought them back into contention. If TCU is going to make it's return to the Playoff, they'll certainly have to earn it with big games against Iowa State, BYU, Houston, and Cincinnati all looming.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Tech Red Raiders bought a roster capable of making the College Football Playoff this offseason, and with just one loss on their resume, this team has a chance to do so. The Red Raiders are far more talented than any other team in the Big 12, but they have a massive showdown against BYU this weekend, which will make or break their year.

Utah Utes

Utah lost its two biggest games in league play, falling to Texas Tech and BYU, but they've rebounded nicely, picking up a blowout win over Cincinnati. The schedule the rest of the way is manageable for Utah, but they'll need some help to make the Big 12 Championship for a shot at the College Football Playoff.