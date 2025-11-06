Breaking down the 37 teams who still have College Football Playoff hopes

Independent (1):

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Despite losing their first two games of the season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are still in the race for the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish can't afford to take another loss, but they're currently riding a 6 game winning streak to climb back into contention. The Fighting Irish will likely need some help to secure their spot as they won't get the boost that most other schools have with Conference Championship games.

Group of 5 (7):

East Carolina Pirates

While East Carolina already has 3 losses on the season, only 1 has come in league play which gives them a great chance to push for the AAC Championship. This team is starting to find a rhythm on offense at the right time, and they only have 1 more big test as they'll have to try and find a way to beat Memphis.

James Madison Dukes

James Madison has quietly put itself in the race for the Group of 5 bid as they dominate the Sun Belt. At 7-1, James Madison's only loss came to a Louisville team that is a Playoff contender themselves which helps their resume against the teams in the American. JMU should only get tested once more in league play while if they can beat Washington State it would only help their resume.

Memphis Tigers

When the Memphis Tigers lost shockingly to UAB, it looked like they may have blown their chance at winning the American and making the College Football Playoff. Since that point, they've knocked off USF, while Tulane and Navy both lost, making this a wide-open race. The final 3-game stretch will determine this team's fate as they face Tulane, East Carolina, and Navy, who are all still in the race.

Navy Midshipmen

The AAC had fallen perfectly for Navy heading into last weekend, as they were the last unbeaten team before their loss to North Texas. Losing to North Texas dealt a massive blow to Navy's hopes as they'll face Notre Dame before a final league stretch against USF and Memphis before the Army-Navy game.

North Texas Mean Green

North Texas is one of the 6 teams tied atop the American with just one loss in league play, keeping them in the mix for the Playoff. The final 3 games for North Texas are rather easy as they'll face UAB and Rice, who each have 1 league win, and a Temple team that's 3-2 in league play. The offense led by Drew Mestemaker scores the 2nd most points per game in the Country, giving this team a chance in any game they play.

South Florida Bulls

The South Florida Bulls started the season on a tear, looking like the favorite to land the Group of 5 bid, but they've cooled off. While USF lost a game to Memphis in league play, 3 of their final 4 games are easy, but they'll have a massive test against Navy, which could determine who's playing for the AAC Championship.

Tulane Green Wave

Tulane had a great chance at winning the American before they were shockingly demolished by a UTSA team that's struggled all season. The Green Wave have two losses on the season, but with just one loss in AAC play they're still in the hunt for the Playoff. This weekend's game against Memphis is a must win on both sides if either team is going to compete for the Playoff.