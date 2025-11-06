Breaking down the 37 teams who still have College Football Playoff hopes

SEC (8):

Alabama Crimson Tide

When Alabama lost to Florida State to open the season, it looked more likely that Kalen DeBoer would be fired than Alabama actually making the Playoff. Instead, the Crimson Tide have ripped off 7 straight wins 4 of which came against Top 25 opponents. Alabama still has 3 tricky SEC games ahead, but with the way this team is playing, it's hard to see them going any worse than 3-1 over the final stretch.

Georgia Bulldogs

This hasn't been one of Kirby Smart's dominant Georgia teams, but they keep finding ways to win games late. This team now heads into a very winnable final stretch with games against Mississippi State, Texas, Charlotte, and Georgia Tech after a stretch of tough games. The Bulldogs may not be perfect this season, but with the talent they have, they're one of the last teams anyone will want to face in the Playoff.

Missouri Tigers

The Missouri Tigers are the definition of hanging on by a thread when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. Missouri lost starting quarterback Beau Pribula for an extended period win their loss to Vanderbilt. True Freshman Matt Zollers, who's the 3rd string quarterback, will need to run the table with games against Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, and Arkansas to make the Playoff, which is seemingly impossible.

Ole Miss Rebels

Beating South Carolina felt almost like the moment Ole Miss clinched a College Football Playoff bid, as the rest of their schedule is much easier than the gauntlet they just handled. The Playoff committee ranked this team 6th in the Country, meaning even if they suffer that shocking loss we've seen under Kiffin, they have some wiggle room.

Oklahoma Sooners

This weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners found themselves on the ropes as they went to Neyland in an elimination game with two losses. After beating Tennessee, the Sooners look to be finding a rhythm, but they'll need to run the table with games against Alabama, Missouri, and LSU; otherwise, their only chance may be if chaos breaks out.

Texas Longhorns

While the Texas Longhorns haven't looked great at times this season, they only have two losses with a few solid wins. This past weekend was big for Texas as they beat Vanderbilt to pick up a Top 25 win, while their win over Oklahoma got more impressive. The schedule the rest of the way is difficult with games against Georgia and Texas A&M, but if things get hectic, the Longhorns could lose and sneak in as a 3-loss team.

Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies have built one of the strongest College Football Playoff resumes in the Country with an 8-0 record. The Aggies already have a big win with their win over Notre Dame while they could end the season with a win over Texas to bolster their resume. Even if the Aggies went 2-2 losing both of their ranked games to end the year, they should make the College Football Playoff.

Vanderbilt Commodores

This weekend's loss to Texas dealt a massive blow to Vanderbilt's hopes of making the College Football Playoff, but they're still alive in the race for the College Football Playoff. The only path to the Playoff for the Commodores will be winning out which means beating struggling Auburn and Kentucky teams to set up a big game against Tennessee.