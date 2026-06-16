Brendan Sorsby leaves college football as a monumental figure in the NCAA's history

The NIL and Transfer Portal era of college football have made the sport drastically different than the product most fans are used to seeing. The changes have been great for the players and some schools, but they've also given some fans a reason to feel like they're watching a product they're not a fan of.

A common complaint has been that college football has become a system where the rich get richer while other schools are left trying to replace big players. While it seemed like the big schools and the top players had no downside, Brendan Sorsby's Texas Tech tenure has become a fascinating case study of the modern era.

Brendan Sorsby will forever have a bizarre place in college football

In the College Football Playoff, as the Oregon Ducks exposed Texas Tech's offense, everyone had a feeling that the Red Raiders were going to spend big in the Transfer Portal. After going all-in on their roster and landing stars like David Bailey, it felt like Texas Tech might go one step further to try and win a National Championship.

Behren Morton was off to the NFL, and it felt like the Red Raiders needed to improve at quarterback anyway. Luckily for Texas Tech, Brendan Sorsby was a quarterback that NFL teams liked as a prospect, but he decided to transfer instead allowing the Red Raiders to spend big, and land a potential Heisman candidate.

In the end, Brendan Sorsby picking Texas Tech over LSU in the Transfer Portal turned out to be the highlight of his time in Lubbock. This Spring, Brendan Sorsby announced he was entering treatment for a gambling addiction, and news quickly followed that he was under NCAA investigation.

The NCAA deemed Sorsby ineligible for the season, but he would get his time in court like we saw countless times with players seeking an injunction over eligibility rules. When Sorsby's injunction case was heard, he beat the NCAA, and it appeared that he was going to play for Texas Tech after all.

On Monday Night, that sentiment was quickly shattered when news broke that Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech were parting ways.

BREAKING: QB Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech are mutually parting ways, @PeteNakos reports.



Sorsby will not play College Football in 2026. https://t.co/qJvKYQMMrI pic.twitter.com/lDgDwHvbTN — On3 (@On3) June 16, 2026

The decision by both parties to part ways was the dramatic ending to the chaotic story that seemingly united college football. Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech quickly became villains as many wished Sorsby the best in his recovery, but also felt that he should face loss of eligibility rather than being allowed to serve just a two game suspension.

Brendan Sorsby won't play for Texas Tech after all, but the entire saga and its potential impact make him one of the most fascinating players in college football history. When Brendan Sorsby played at Indiana and Cincinnati, he was hardly talked about, but once he became the biggest name on the market, he became an interesting story in college football history.

Texas Tech shelled out one of, if not the biggest NIL deal in history to Brendan Sorsby as he was reportedly paid $5 million to lead the Red Raiders. Leaving for Texas Tech put Sorsby in the courtroom for the first time as Cincinnati sued him over his $1 million buyout he owed the school.

The gambling scandal took on a life of it's own as for the first time it felt like college sports finally decided to police themselves. Schools like Georgia and Nebraska quickly came out and declared that they wouldn't play Tech in any sport with many others following suit. The real moment it felt like everything changed was when Texas AG Ken Paxton sent a letter to the Big 12 in what felt like an unneeded threat.

The Big 12 filed suit against Texas Tech, its administration, and others on Monday seeking the ability to actually enforce its rules. The Big 12 presidents then held a call on Monday to discuss potential sanctions, and any ideas they came up with in the room will never be enforced.

Brendan Sorsby will go down as a cautionary tale for athletes moving forward, especially with his NFL future being determined in the Supplemental Draft. Schools have tried to educate their athletes on the risks of gambling, and Sorsby will now become the relevant example of what can happen in college sports.

While gambling and betting on his own games will end up being the reason that his college football career came to an end, that isn’t the whole story. The NCAA did rule Brendan Sorsby ineligible, but he was also granted an injunction that would’ve allowed him to play if he chose to stay at Tech.

The question now becomes what happens in the future when the NCAA tries to enact it's own rules. Will the NCAA once again lose in court, or was this a one-time mistake that schools won't rally behind? Will the government step in with changes to the NCAA? Will schools and conferences continue to police themselves?

Entering the NFL Draft leaves behind a complicated legacy for Brendan Sorsby, and one that won't be forgotten for a long time. For all the talent Brendan Sorbsy had, he also became a villain across the country in part because of the actions Texas Tech took along with the fact that he tried to return to college football.

Texas Tech will pay the price as its prized quarterback won't play for the team this season, and it could cost them a National Championship. Brendan Sorsby will also pay a price for missing out on NIL earnings while likely hurting his NFL future. In the end, this is a rare case of the Transfer Portal having the warts fans were always hoping for.

In the end, Brendan Sorsby should have many rooting for him as he looks to overcome gambling addiction, and he could become a figure that helps many. Texas Tech fans will always wonder what could've been, as will Sorsby, but he'll have a greater impact on the sport than if he put together an incredible season just not for all the right reasons.