Brendan Sorsby puts NFL hopes on hold until 2027 NFL Draft

The long, dramatic Brendan Sorsby saga is seemingly finally coming to an end, at least for the next year. Brendan Sorsby was seemingly set to be the biggest star for the Texas Tech Red Raiders after they spent big to make the Playoff this past season, and looked to make a deeper run next season. Instead, Brendan Sorsby's college football career ended far before anyone expected.

Brendan Sorsby entered treatment for gambling addiction as it was revealed the NCAA was investigating him. The NCAA ruled Sorsby ineligible, but he was granted an injunction which was seemingly going to allow him to play despite the controversy. Then the Big 12 started to explore its options, leading to Brendan Sorsby announcing he'd be pursuing an NFL career instead.

While it seemed like Brendan Sorsby would be off to the NFL, he once again hit another roadblock. The NFL declared that they wouldn't hold a supplemental draft this year as they continued to review Sorsby's case. The decision was controversial, and considering the way this has all unfolded, many thought that Sorsby would attempt to sue the NFL.

Brendan Sorsby puts NFL hopes on hold passing up potential lawsuit

On Tuesday, a memo was sent to all of the NFL teams stating that Brendan Sorsby won't be pursuing a lawsuit, and will instead focusing on the 2027 NFL Draft.

The memo sent today to all NFL teams lets them know officially that Brendan Sorsby has decided not to pursue litigation and will prepare for the 2027 Draft.



The NFL will not discipline him for currently-known prior misconduct, but it retains the right to investigate Sorsby’s… https://t.co/fcGpaw8u0A — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2026

The memo also comes with the note that the NFL won't further discipline him for the currently known prior misconduct, but that it retains the right to an investigation for any future violations.

Brendan Sorby also released a statement where he points out that getting caught by the NCAA was the best thing for him, and that he's going to continue his recovery efforts.

The decision by Brendan Sorsby is incredibly wise for several reasons, and it'll finally let this story die down. Choosing not to try and sue his way into the NFL eliminates the potential for a major battle with the league that could've further damaged his football career. Finally taking accountability for his actions will also go a long way toward showing NFL teams that he's worth taking a chance on next season.

We likely won't see Brendan Sorsby on the field again, at least until the Senior Bowl next year or a Pro Day if he holds one. Where Brendan Sorsby is picked next year will be an interesting case, but for now he'll get to focus on building up his stock off the field before teams see him in action once again.