Brendan Sorsby's NFL path collapses after league's stunning Supplemental Draft ruling

The entire college football offseason has been taken over by Brendan Sorsby, even though the quarterback's future is in limbo. When Brendan Sorsby entered treatment for gambling addiction amid an NCAA investigation it instantly put his football future in jeopardy. When it was revealed that Brendan Sorsby bet on his own team's games, it quickly made it clear the NCAA would seek punishment.

The NCAA ruled Brendan Sorsby ineligible, and they held firm on that stance every step of the way. While the NCAA ruled Sorsby ineligible, he was granted an injunction in court which seemingly was going to allow him to play, outraging everyone around the sport. The rollercoaster saga took another turn when the Big 12 was looking into punishing Sorsby, and he decided to instead pursue the NFL Supplemental Draft.

The NFL denies Brendan Sorsby a Supplemental Draft process

The story around Brendan Sorsby quieted down in recent weeks with his decision to try and head to the NFL. While Brendan Sorsby hoped to launch his NFL career, that's now in jeopardy as well as on Tuesday Afternoon, the NFL announced they wouldn't be holding a Supplemental Draft giving Sorsby only the 2027 NFL Draft as a potential entry point.

The NFL has informed teams that it will NOT be holding a Supplemental Draft, meaning Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby will not be eligible to enter the NFL in 2026.



The CBA allows the league to decide whether to hold a Supplemental Draft, and this year, it won’t. pic.twitter.com/MU2dZGmokw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 23, 2026

Brendan Sorsby was informed via a letter from the NFL's Management Council which laid out why they reached said decision.

Here is the letter from the NFL’s Management Council to Brendan Sorsby:



Dear Mr. Sorsby:



We are in receipt of your Petition for Special Eligibility, dated June 16, 2026 (“Petition”). As announced earlier today, the League has elected not to conduct a Supplemental Draft this… https://t.co/FMxW8Fje72 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 23, 2026

The NFL is clearly drawing a line in the sand over Brendan Sorsby's issue as they've allowed players who broke other rules entry in past years. The NFL like college football has strict gambling rules, and the statement shows that it's a major concern of the NFL's.

The following portion of the NFL's letter to Sorsby is far and away the biggest reason he won't be granted entry.

"The League does not have the complete record of the NCAA’s investigation, and you did not provide any such materials with your Petition. Available information nonetheless indicates that, over the course of your collegiate career, you knowingly engaged in repeated and significant violations of NCAA rules designed to preserve the integrity of athletic competition. Reported conduct includes placing wagers on your own team and teammates and, to avoid detection, establishing or funding accounts in the names of intermediaries who placed bets on your behalf. There are also reports that you may have violated state criminal law.



Your Petition does not address these matters. Nor does it demonstrate accountability for your conduct or indicate whether, or how, you would adhere to the League’s rules and policies governing the integrity of competition. Instead, even after receiving notice of the NCAA’s decision rescinding your college eligibility in May, you sought to avoid the consequences of that determination through litigation rather than accepting responsibility for your actions, and you pursued entry into the NFL only after abandoning those efforts." NFL Statement

Brendan Sorsby's late entry certainly didn't help his case as he provided the NFL very little time to investigate it themselves. The NFL does point to Sorsby "knowingly engaged in and repeated significant violations of NCAA rules". Also pointing to a potential criminal case against Sorsby makes it easier to see why the NFL won't make a decision while they also take a shot at his own accountability.

Brendan Sorsby's attorney Jeffrey Kessler quickly spoke to ESPN's Pete Thamel about the decision calling for it being a "violation of the CBA and the law".

Brendan Sorsby's attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, tells ESPN of the NFL's decision to not hold a supplemental draft: "It is a violation of the CBA and the law. We will pursue this immediately with the NFLPA." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 23, 2026

The next steps in Brendan Sorsby's career are incredibly interesting as it's not clear what he'll do this fall. Sorsby won't be in the NFL and Texas Tech has said he won't be on their roster next season which means he'll need to find a new path forward. Seeing how this story has unfolded to this point, there's no question that more will certainly emerge in the days to come.