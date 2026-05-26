Detailing what's next for Brendan Sorsby after the NCAA's reinstatement denial

The college football world was shocked earlier this spring when it was reported that incoming Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was entering treatment for a gambling addiction which came with the news that the NCAA was investigating Sorsby. When it was revealed that Brendan Sorsby placed "thousands of bets using mobile apps", including bets on his own team while he was a member of Indiana, it created a ton of uncertainty around his future.

Texas Tech landed Brendan Sorsby out of the Transfer Portal as the top quarterback in the country, signaling another major win for the Red Raiders among a recent surge. After spending big to land Sorsby, not having him on the field next season would be a major blow for Texas Tech's CFP hopes, and with the stakes already so high for Brendan Sorsby he's seeking to be ruled eligible for next season.

The NCAA rules Brendan Sorsby ineligible for 2026-27

On Tuesday Afternoon, ESPN's Pete Thamel broke the news that the NCAA denied Brendan Sorsby's request for reinstatement.

Sources: The NCAA has denied Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s request for reinstatement for eligibility for the 2026 season. Sorsby has completed his 35-day in-patient rehab for his gambling addiction at Algamus in Goodyear, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/Ts1p3juEI9 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 26, 2026

The ruling is a major hurdle for Brendan Sorsby, but it won't end his fight for reinstatement of eligibility quite yet. Brendan Sorsby's college football future now hangs in the balance, and will likely be determined at his court date in Lubbock County on June 1st as he's seeking an injunction against the NCAA.

If Brendan Sorsby wins his case in court on June 1st, the NCAA will most likely continue to push for him to be ruled ineligible, and they'll likely appeal any decision in his favor. We've seen the NCAA fight against players like Trinidad Chambliss, and with the seriousness of Sorsby's actions, they likely will push back on any injunction he's granted to set a strong precedent for future cases.

If Brendan Sorsby doesn't get awarded an injunction against the NCAA, the path to playing next season gets much tougher. Sorsby could appeal the decision, but the longer he waits without an answer, the more risk he's taking on when it comes to his future in the NFL.

The big question will come if Sorsby is ruled ineligible over whether or not he'll enter the NFL's Supplemental Draft and if he'll even be accepted into the draft. The NFL also has strict gambling policies for its players, and while they open the special draft for other cases like a player being academically ineligible, they may also have a different stance on Sorsby's case given he would've broken rules the NFL already has in place.

The latest that Brendan Sorsby could enter his name into the NFL's Supplemental Draft is June 22nd meaning that the continuing legal fight could lead to him missing the deadline if he's denied his injunction, and continues to fight or if he's granted an injunction with the NCAA winning later down the line.

June 1st is now the biggest date on the calendar to watch in this on-going story as it could determine whether or not Sorsby is back in action next season.