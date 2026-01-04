Brendan Sorsby Transfer Portal rumors hint at trouble for Texas Tech, clarity for LSU

The Transfer Portal only opened on Friday Morning, but several major dominos are starting to fall into place. The biggest piece of the Transfer Portal market is constantly where the quarterbacks are going as there's never enough great quarterbacks to fill the number of needs around the Country. Among the biggest quarterbacks to watch this offseason is Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Sorsby is one of the most sought after players on the market, ranking as the top quarterback in the Saturday Blitz Transfer QB Rankings.

Saturday Blitz 2026 Transfer Portal QB Rankings | Ericka Brockish

The Redshirt Junior would've drawn a ton of buzz on Day 2 of the NFL Draft had he declared, but he's opting to return for one final season. This season, Brendan Sorsby passed for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns with 5 interceptions while rushing for 580 yards.

LSU may have pulled off a stunner on Texas Tech

When the Transfer Portal opened, Brendan Sorsby visited Texas Tech which appeared to be the clear favorite to land him. Sorsby had already dominated in the Big 12, and with fans connecting that his girlfriend transferred to play Volleyball for the Red Raiders everyone assumed it was an open and closed recruitment.

When Brendan Sorsby left Lubbock without being a Red Raider, concern started to swell as he made his way to LSU. Given Lane Kiffin's background with quarterbacks and how invested LSU is going to be in building a winner, the concern certainly held weight.

On Saturday Night, Texas Tech's concerns became real as LSU received a crystal ball prediction from 24/7 Sports to land the quarterback.

Brendan Sorsby has received a crystal ball to LSU after his visit to Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/BqqG2ZK8FI — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) January 4, 2026

Nothing in recruiting is over until it's over which is the positive for Texas Tech as they can still land their top quarterback target. On the other hand, missing on your top target can quickly hurt you as other teams search for a quarterback.

Sam Leavitt appears to be the next target for Texas Tech with him taking a visit this weekend. The issue however is that Kentucky just hosted Leavitt for two days, and the Wildcats appear to be making an incredibly strong push while other programs will be in the mix.

NEW: Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt is taking a visit to Texas Tech tomorrow, @PeteNakos reports🌵



Leavitt previously visited Kentucky.https://t.co/khViFhRiWP https://t.co/vgiJCkCE1W pic.twitter.com/BvN3UMiySB — On3 (@On3sports) January 4, 2026

Texas Tech desperately needs to hope that they emerge with either Sam Leavitt or Brendan Sorsby, as they could be in serious trouble if they miss on both. We just saw Texas Tech get shut out in the College Football Playoff, and it's clear that they need a star quarterback. The next 24 hours could quickly determine the fate of the Red Raiders for 2026.