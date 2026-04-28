Bret Bielema makes a fatal flaw while calling out Georgia for tampering

As NIL, Revenue Sharing, and the Transfer Portal have taken over college football, we've been given new rivalries off the field. This offseason, we saw two head coaches become mortal enemies when Dabo Swinney called out Pete Golding by name over Luke Ferrelli's recruitment in the Transfer Portal. What made Swinney's move so unique and polarizing is the fact that he literally named Pete Golding when we've only seen coaches hint at the other coach.

Bret Bielema is still salty over Josh McCray, and it got him burnt

Last offseason, the Georgia Bulldogs added depth to their running back room when they added Illinois transfer Josh McCray. Losing Josh McCray, and how quickly he ended up at Georgia rubbed Bret Bielema the wrong way, leading to Bielema appearing on the Triple Option Show where he implied that Georgia tampered with his running back.

NEW: Bret Bielema implies Georgia tampered with Illinois transfer RB Josh McCray🫣



“Somehow he found his way to the portal and 12 hours after being in the portal he was on a flight to Georgia. I don’t know how that happened but it’s crazy.”



(via @3xOptionShow)… pic.twitter.com/Fn1wBALW5L — On3 (@On3) June 25, 2025

Fast forward over a year, and it would seem that Bret Bielema would be over it by now, right? Wrong. On Monday, Bret Bielema quote tweeted a video of Jeremiyah Love's father speaking to reporters with a caption accusing Georgia of tampering with Love. Bielema stated that he wished Georgia were successful as it cost him his running back in McCray.

Wish they had succeeded… because they came and got ours #famILLy https://t.co/CoCw6aJ25h — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) April 28, 2026

The only issue with Bielema calling out Georgia is that he clearly didn't watch the video he posted, and just trusted the caption. In the video, Jeremiyah Love's father never mentions Georgia tampering with his son, but Bielema took a random twitter account at their word with their caption.

If you're going to throw shots on social media, the least you could do is watch the video you're using as ammo. Even if Georgia truly tampered with Josh McCray, Bielema now looks like he's in the wrong with this mistake. In this era, you'd better come with receipts like Dabo Swinney; otherwise, you just come off as looking like a sore loser.