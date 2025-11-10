Brian Daboll's next stop after the Giants fired him could lead to the Big Ten

On Monday Afternoon, the New York Giants fired Head Coach Brian Daboll amid a 2-8 start to the season. Brian Daboll's time in New York started in incredible fashion taking the Giants to the Playoffs in Year One winning Coach of the Year. The Giants quickly went downhill putting Daboll on the hot seat at the end of last season, but the ownership gave him a chance to rebound this season.

While the Giants will be looking for their next Head Coach, Brian Daboll now enters the coaching market as an intriguing name. Brian Daboll will be tied to a ton of jobs as an offensive coordinator, especially if the Bills lose Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady to an opening. While Daboll becomes an interesting name at the NFL level, he'll likely draw interest from the College level.

Penn State has an interesting candidate in Brian Daboll

As Penn State looks to replace James Franklin, they're currently seeing a ton of their top candidates like Matt Rhule and Curt Cignetti signing contract extensions to stay with their current teams. The Nittany Lions may need to think outside the box, and hiring Brian Daboll would be that level of hire which could work out.

While Brian Daboll is most known for his tenure in the NFL, he's an accomplished coach at the College level. Daboll started his coaching career as an assistant at William and Mary before becoming a Graduate Assistant at Michigan State. In 2017, Brian Daboll served as Alabama's offensive coordinator, helping Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide win the National Championship.

After coaching in the Northeast for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, New York Giants, and Buffalo Bills, Daboll is a recognizable name for recruits. Brian Daboll also has a familiarity with the Penn State job as his son spent three years in the program as a student coach.

The biggest gripe for Penn State fans has been their inability to develop a quarterback that can win them the big games. Based on what Daboll has done in his career with Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama along with Josh Allen and Jaxson Dart in the NFL, he could bring the firepower that Penn State has been looking for.

Brian Daboll won't be Penn State's first choice, but he's a name that the Nittany Lions should at the very least interview.