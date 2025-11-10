The perfect Brian Daboll replacement may be the one coach the Giants can't land

On Monday Afternoon, the New York Giants fired Head Coach Brian Daboll amid a 2-8 start to the season. After making the Playoffs in his first season, the Giants have continued to regress blowing several double digit leads this season. Daboll was finally given his own quarterback in Jaxson Dart, and even with an emerging star the team hasn't been able to win games.

After firing Brian Daboll, the focus of the Giants offseason now is getting a staff in place who can best help Jaxson Dart's development, as the rookie quarterback looks like an emerging star. The team has a ton of great pieces to build around on offense with Dart, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, and a solid offensive line to go with a defense with an elite pass rush.

The way the Giants get back to making the Playoffs and competing for Super Bowls is if Jaxson Dart can take a big jump like most great quarterbacks do after their rookie season. There's one name that would certainly help Jaxson Dart get there, but he may have no interest in taking the job.

Lane Kiffin would make perfect sense for the Giants if he'd take the job

The perfect replacement for Brian Daboll would be the offensive guru who helped mold Jaxson Dart already in Lane Kiffin, but the Head Coach may not have any interest in taking the job. For starters, there's never been a better time to be Lane Kiffin as his team is on it's way to the College Football Playoff while LSU and Florida are chomping at the bit to try and lure him away from Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin went through being an NFL Head Coach with the Raiders and like his mentor Nick Saban, he likely will realize the College game is his best fit.

Lane Kiffin is going to get paid a lot of money this offseason, the only question will be who's paying it. Before the New York Giants even fired Brian Daboll, the Ole Miss Head Coach seemingly turned down coaching his former star quarterback telling Jaxson Dart's dad that it's too cold in New York before reposting the report on Twitter/X.

Would you want Lane Kiffin as the next HC of the Giants? 👀🤔 #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/9i0hJAcjlP — Fireside Giants (@FiresideGiants) November 6, 2025

The New York Giants will certainly call Lane Kiffin, but they'll more likely than not be forced to move to the next coach on their list. At the college level, there are a few coaches the Giants could call that make a ton of sense as they've come close to hiring Matt Rhule in the past while an Offensive Guru like Lincoln Riley would only help Dart's development.

In a year where the coaching carousel is already spinning out of control, the firings in the NFL are about to add another wrinkle to the offseason. Anytime a team with an exciting young quarterback needs a Head Coach it attracts top names, and with the opening in New York, we're going to only see big names tied to the job.