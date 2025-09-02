Brian Kelly calls Dabo Swinney out over tone deaf comments about LSU

This weekend, the LSU Tigers picked up one of the biggest wins of the season as they went on the road and beat a really solid Clemson team in the stadium Brian Kelly called "Death Valley Jr". The Tigers defense looked like some of the units of old rather than what we've seen for Brian Kelly's tenure and suddenly this team goes from a Playoff contender to one of the Nation's best.

All things considered, the LSU Tigers played arguably the best game they could play holding Clemson to just 10 points 3 of which came because Bauer Sharp fumbled. With a brand new offensive line against a loaded defensive front, the Tigers leaned on the quick game and if not for a ticky tack call on Barion Brown's touchdown would have scored 24 points.

Despite how impressive LSU was in this game, there's one major critic who doesn't believe in LSU's ability. Dabo Swinney of all people believes that LSU wasn't that great comparing it to making a 65 on a final exam.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney compares the LSU loss to a "final exam on day one of class."



"They made a 65, we made a 58. Neither one of us were great."



(📽️ @ClemsonTigerNet) pic.twitter.com/T1b5xFPu5X — Bryce Koon (@bryce_koon) September 2, 2025

After hearing what Dabo Swinney had to say, Brian Kelly was feeling himself speaking about how the Tigers dominated the second half saying Dabo was correct in giving himself a 58 but, must've not seen the second half.

For Dabo Swinney to take the microphone and put down the team that just beat him in his own stadium is as tone deaf as it gets. If the LSU Tigers team that just beat you isn't that good, what does it say about Clemson when they try to make a case for the College Football Playoff?

On the other hand, LSU Football fans haven't been All In on Brian Kelly to this point and haven't been sold on him for the idea that he's an outsider. After this zinger by Brian Kelly, he has to have his best approval rating yet from the fanbase as he's starting to show that attitude that comes with leading the Tigers.

