Brian Kelly enters LSU’s season opener with his future on the line

While a loss in the season opener against Clemson won't end LSU's hopes of making the College Football Playoff, it would seemingly feel like it for the LSU faithful. The Tigers fanbase has become all too familiar with starting the year in a hole and if LSU loses another season opener it may not even come as a surprise at this point. Over the last 5 years, LSU has put itself in a serious hole with a loss to open the season and at this point the fanbase is sick of losing to start the year.

The streak dates back to LSU's first game after arguably the greatest season of all-time as Ed Orgeron's Tigers made KJ Costello look like a Heisman front runner allowing 623 passing yards. The following season, Coach O had a ton to say about UCLA's sissy blue shirts just to end up with egg on his face when the Tigers lost. The Brian Kelly era started with back to back season opening losses to Florida State before the Tigers dropped their 5th straight season opener last season against USC.

After such a cold stretch to open each season, LSU genuinely may just need a game to snap into form and playing these massive season openers may just be hurting itself. Even if LSU doesn't feel that's the case, opening the season against a cupcake opponent would've made a ton of sense to simply end the streak.

Heading into Year 4 of the Brian Kelly era and the feelings in Baton Rouge are mixed depending on who you'd ask. The more rational side of the fanbase is willing to acknowledge the mess Brian Kelly inherited and understand it may take some time. The other half of the fanbase knows that the last three LSU Head Coaches had won National Championships by the end of their 3rd season and think Kelly's results should be closer to the Nation's best.

Will Brian Kelly survive the season if he loses another opener?

The question every LSU fan will have after the Clemson game if they lose is if Brian Kelly is the right man for the job. It's unfair as Clemson is National Championship caliber but, losing to open the season for a 4th straight season will certainly say something about Brian Kelly's ability to get his team ready.

It's hard to see LSU firing Brian Kelly especially in season unless the Tigers fall apart and are eliminated from Playoff contention early on. Including this season, Brian Kelly is under contract for 7 more seasons and with how massive his contract is, even if this is a terrible season, Kelly may not get fired.

In this current era of College Football we may not see teams and boosters fork over the buy out money like we once was. As revenue sharing comes into effect, schools are looking for new ways to raise money and unless things truly fall apart in Baton Rouge, Brian Kelly will be around until his buy-out number is manageable.

More LSU Tigers News: