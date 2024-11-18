Brian Kelly hanging by a thread at LSU, may be one loss away from being fired
The honeymoon phase is over for Brian Kelly in Baton Rouge.
The LSU Tigers’ head coach, now in his third season, is facing mounting pressure following a disappointing string of performances this season. With three straight losses and the team tumbling down the SEC standings, the Tigers faithful are growing increasingly restless. The recent defeat against a mediocre Florida team has only fueled speculation about Kelly’s future at LSU.
The stakes couldn’t be higher.
If Kelly’s Tigers were to lose again—especially when LSU's remaining games are Vanderbilt and Oklahoma—the calls for his firing may become deafening. Adding to the intrigue is the situation surrounding Bryce Underwood, a 5-star quarterback recruit considered the crown jewel of Kelly’s current recruiting efforts.
While Underwood seems solid in his commitment to LSU, Michigan has made a hard push with a jaw-dropping $10.5 million NIL offer. Losing Underwood would not only damage the Tigers’ future but could also be the final straw for Kelly’s tenure.
A Massive Buyout, But High Stakes in Baton Rouge
One of the biggest obstacles to firing Kelly is his contract. His buyout currently stands at an eye-popping $61.7 million, making it one of the largest in college football. LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward, however, isn’t one to shy away from big financial decisions.
The Tigers have shown they’ll spend whatever it takes to keep the program competitive, and fans aren’t willing to wait for a rebuild when the SEC is more cutthroat than ever.
Kelly’s defenders might argue that his recruiting has been strong, with recent classes ranked in the top 10 nationally. However, recruiting success means little if it doesn’t translate to wins on the field. This year’s team has fallen short of expectations, with high-profile losses and a lack of cohesion under the bright SEC lights.
Underwood’s Commitment: A Lifeline for Kelly?
If Kelly does hold onto Underwood, it could buy him some much-needed time. Landing a top-tier quarterback like Underwood would not only energize the fanbase but also provide hope for future success.
Early National Signing Day will likely serve as a pivotal moment in determining Kelly’s fate. A solid recruiting class could give him some relief, while a high-profile decommitment might seal his departure.
For LSU fans, patience is wearing thin. A 7-5 season won’t cut it in a place that expects championships. While the financial cost of firing Kelly is steep, the cultural cost of mediocrity might be even higher.
If the Tigers stumble again this season—or lose Underwood—the Brian Kelly era could come to an abrupt end in Baton Rouge.
Either way, it seems that Kelly is hanging on by a thread and one more loss might be enough to cut him altogether.