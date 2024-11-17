Florida hilariously trolls Brian Kelly for his angry meltdown in upset loss
The Florida Gators reeled off a major upset over the LSU Tigers on Saturday, and they didn't hold back in their trolling efforts, either.
Florida Gators fans and their social media team took full advantage of LSU’s rough night in The Swamp, hilariously trolling head coach Brian Kelly after his team's upset loss.
The game saw Florida deliver a surprising 27-16 victory over LSU, piling onto what’s already been a turbulent season for Kelly.
The trolling centered around Kelly’s fiery reputation, particularly his now-infamous table-pounding moment after LSU’s Week 1 loss to USC. Florida’s official football account couldn’t resist revisiting the viral clip, posting a GIF of Kelly’s frustration with a cheeky caption: “Please don’t damage our tables, coach.” The post quickly gained traction online, fueling the celebration in Gainesville.
Florida fans were already riding high after the win, which brought the Gators closer to bowl eligibility despite a challenging schedule. Head coach Billy Napier praised his team’s resilience, noting how they’ve stuck together through adversity. The victory was highlighted by standout moments, including Ja’Kobi Jackson’s touchdown and Jadan Baugh’s 55-yard score that sealed the deal.
Florida also took time to troll Brian Kelly once more, this time to the tune of "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty.
Meanwhile, Brian Kelly’s sideline demeanor and his handling of LSU’s struggles have become a hot topic. During the game, he reportedly berated wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., who’s had a rocky return from injury. Kelly allegedly called Hilton “uncoachable” only added fuel to the fire, with LSU fans voicing their frustrations online.
Many called for Kelly’s firing, citing his inability to inspire confidence or deliver results in a season that once held high expectations.
Florida, now bowl eligible, will finish out the season with Ole Miss and Florida State. LSU, on other hand, will drop out of the Top-25 rankings with the loss and now will look to regroup with games against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma to close out the year.