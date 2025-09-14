Brian Kelly lashes out at reporter over question about LSU's offensive woes

On Saturday Night, the LSU Tigers picked up a massive win over the Florida Gators to move to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in SEC Play. The Tigers' defense was crucial in the win as they created 10 of the Tigers' 20 points with a pick-six and an interception in field goal range. The Tigers' offense, on the other hand, was surprisingly stagnant, finishing with just 316 yards on the night.

Considering how important winning this game was and the fashion in which the Tigers got the job done, the media likely thought they were getting Brian Kelly in a great mood. Instead, Brian Kelly got into an All-Time clash with a member of the media.

Brian Kelly lashes out over questions about the offense

Because the LSU Tigers offense hasn't found a real rhythm to this point, it's certainly fair to ask Brian Kelly why the offense hasn't hit its stride. Instead, on the first question of the night, Brian Kelly got into an all-time clash with a media member who asked what he's seeing from the offense.

"Stop, really is that the first question? We won the game 20-10 try another question. What do you want me to tell you? I just laid it out for you, we played the game to win the game." Brian Kelly

The reporter took the advice of Brian Kelly and asked a different question asking about the Tigers struggles on 3rd down as the team went 4-14 on 3rd downs. Brian Kelly wasn't really a fan of the second question and continued to go off on the reporter.

"It's one game, last game we were great on third down, you're looking at this from the wrong perspective. LSU won the football game, won the game. I don't know what you want from me. What do you want? You want us to win 70-0 against Florida to keep you happy?" Brian Kelly

At this point, the reporter should've just given up but, he poked Kelly once again asking why LSU can't run the ball to which Kelly brought up Caden Durham's game sealing run.

"We can run the ball. Did you see the last play of the game? That's all you need, you just need one. Those are ridiculous questions, and I'm getting tired of it that football team just worked their tail off to get an SEC win, and you want to know what's wrong." Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly finished off an All-Time rant by calling the reporter spoiled before diving into how ridiculous the media was for the question which was the first question of the night.

"This is ridiculous for a group of seasoned reporters, that kind of question is so out of line." Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly went off when the first question he got tonight was about LSU's offensive issues. pic.twitter.com/eMTWQthgeR — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) September 14, 2025

The moment and the clash are unbelievable, and it's even funnier when you consider the fact that Brian Kelly is that angry after a win. Considering the way in which Kelly undressed the reporter, you would've thought that he was completely out of line, but if the question wasn't the first of the night, someone else would've brought it up.

Whether Brian Kelly wants to admit it or not, the offense hasn't looked great as defense has won them all three of their games to this point. The good news for Brian Kelly and the reporter is that the Tigers next game comes against Southeastern Louisiana so they should be able to work through some of their issues.

