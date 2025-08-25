Bronco Mendenhall refuses to give up any information with Utah State's depth chart

If there's one thing College Football coaches love to do more than anything else, it's keeping as much information as they can hidden from their opponents. As Week 1 has arrived, each program has to release it's depth chart for the upcoming season which is the worst nightmare for a coach. Not only does the depth chart release give your opponent a look into what they'll see but, it also shows your team exactly where they stand.

Most Head Coaches would rather take a punishment rather than give away their secrets and a few may find out soon just how far they can cross the line. On Monday as several programs released detailed depth charts, Bronco Mendenhall and Utah State released the opposite if you can even call it a depth chart.

As official depth charts are released for college football, let me check up on what Utah State released this morning... pic.twitter.com/QmpLnRi74f — Jason Walker (@jwalker_sports) August 25, 2025

While everyone will complain about what Utah State decided to do, it's a great way for a coach to pivot. Why should a Head Coach have to release who he plans to play at each position and the respective pecking order?

The fans will quickly get that information when the team lines up for the first time this season against UTEP. The media can get that information by either paying close attention at practice or by watching the games just like everybody else.

The team itself has nothing to gain by releasing a depth chart as it actually hurts them between the opponent getting an idea of what to expect and the infighting the team may have when the rankings are finally revealed. If a coach wants to conceal how he feels about each of his players he should have the right to do so and in this transfer portal era, it may cut down on how many players quit on their team because of playing time.

