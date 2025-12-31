Bryce Underwood just sent every transfer Wide Receiver a clear signal to stay away

As the opening of the Transfer Portal is right around the corner on January 2nd, Michigan had one last chance to showcase itself to potential transfers. The Wolverines will have some big holes to fill, especially on offense, as the unit wasn't nearly talented enough this season. No player is more important to Michigan's future success than quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Bryce Underwood signed with the Wolverines as the Nation's top ranked recruit, becoming the hometown hero that was going to solve their quarterback problem. This season, Bryce Underwood had some highs and some lows, but the playcalling didn't do any favors along with the lack of talent at wide receiver.

The Citrus Bowl could've served as the perfect showcase of Bryce Underwood's talent signaling to every wide receiver in the Transfer Portal that they should do anything possible to join him at Michigan. Biff Poggi and the Michigan staff gave him that opportunity allowing him to throw the ball a season high 42 times.

Bryce Underwood's passing woes won't help with landing transfer wide receivers

The issue is that Bryce Underwood's performance when the staff finally took the training wheels off showed why they were on in the first place. Underwood went just 23-42 for 199 yards and 2 passing touchdowns, but he threw 3 interceptions.

Another interception for Bryce Underwood pic.twitter.com/YZijOgthv4 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 31, 2025

Coming into the day, Michigan fans may have been dreaming of adding one of the elite wide receivers in the Transfer Portal like Cam Coleman or Nick Marsh. The issue is that after this showing, it's hard to see why either player would make that move after dealing with quarterback struggles at their last school.

There's certainly hope for Michigan and Bryce Underwood next season now that he has a season of development under his belt and will have a new staff calling his plays. The only issue is that on the eve of the Transfer Portal, it's hard to see why any of the elite receivers would take the gamble.