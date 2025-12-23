2026 transfer portal rankings: Ranking the elite WRs on the college football market

Every program with a promising young quarterback always looks to the Transfer Portal to add a game-changing wide receiver. Georgia and Texas A&M adding Top 10 transfer wide receivers in KC Concepcion and Zachariah Branch, transformed both offenses, helping guide the team to the College Football Playoff.

Saturday Blitz transfer portal rankings 2026: QB, WR, RB

This offseason, there's only one Transfer Portal window as the Spring Transfer Portal no longer exists, meaning we'll see more activity than we have in prior years. While wide receiver is always one of the most sought-after positions, the top-tier talent hasn't entered the mix yet, creating a competitive market at the top.

Which wide receivers should your team take a big swing on this offseason? Factoring in past production, talent upside, and eligibility remaining, here are your official Saturday Blitz 2026 transfer wide receiver rankings.

Last rankings update: 8:00 a.m. ET, 12/23/2025

1. Nick Marsh - Michigan State

After the firing of Jonathan Smith, Michigan State star Nick Marsh announced his intentions to enter the Transfer Portal. Nick Marsh will be one of the most sought after players in the Transfer Portal regardless of position, as he's clearly one of the most talented players we will see transfer this offseason.

The Spartans quarterback play has left plenty to be desired, but it hasn't kept Marsh from putting together back-to-back productive seasons. Over his two seasons in East Lansing, Nick Marsh caught 100 passes for 1,311 yards and 9 touchdowns. Marsh takes the vast majority of his snaps on the outside and excels in the short to intermediate areas, while he's proven an ability to win deep.

2. Omarion Miller - Colorado

When Deion Sanders first arrived at Colorado, aside from his sons and Travis Hunter, the biggest standout was wide receiver Omarion Miller. In his first game for the Buffaloes, Miller went off, catching 7 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. Fast forward to 2025, and Miller had his best season yet, catching 45 passes for 808 yards and 8 touchdowns as the lone bright spot on a struggling offense.

Miller will instantly become one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the country as he's proven he can lead an offense. The Louisiana Native has just one season of eligibility remaining, but he can instantly give any offense a clear WR1.

3. Jayce Brown - Kansas State

After a turbulent season, the Kansas State Wildcats are going to need a massive overhaul to start the Collin Klein era. The Wildcats biggest transfer loss comes as leading wide receiver Jayce Brown enters the Transfer Portal. Brown led the Wildcats this season with 41 catches for 712 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Jayce Brown is going to be an exciting addition for whichever program dips into the Transfer Portal to land him as a dynamic big-play threat. If the Kansas State star lands with a more consistent quarterback, he'll have a chance to be one of the most productive playmakers in the Country in 2026.

Landing at a program with a quarterback who's effective passing downfield should be a must for Jayce Brown. This season 405 of Brown's 712 yards came on passes traveling 20 or more yards down the field, but only getting 20 targets on deep passes was one of the flaws in Kansas State's offense.

4. DeAndre Moore Jr - Texas

After exploring his options with the NFL Draft, Texas Longhorns star DeAndre Moore has decided to enter the Transfer Portal. Moore only played on Special Teams as a Freshman, but put together back to back productive seasons with 77 catches for 998 yards and 11 touchdowns. Moore was expected to take a big jump in production this season, but the Texas passing game limited what he could do.

With just one season of eligibility remaining, Moore will look to find a program where he could improve his NFL Draft stock. The majority of Moore's production comes in the intermediate to deep areas of the passing attack accounting for most of his production.

5. Malcolm Simmons - Auburn

Heading into his Sophomore season, Malcolm Simmons was expected to become an integral piece of the Auburn passing attack, but Jackson Arnold's struggles held the entire unit back. At the end of the season when a quarterback change was finally made, Simmons broke out with 292 yards and 2 touchdowns in the final two games.

Auburn never unlocked Malcolm Simmons in the intermediate passing game as he only caught 2 passes on routes he ran of 10-19 yards. Landing in an offense with a solid quarterback could unlock Simmons as he's made an impact as a deep threat, and could truly explode in the right situato

6. Nico Brown - Yale

Yale wide receiver Nico Brown's career was defined by injuries until this season, when he was finally healthy, making a massive impact. Brown caught 71 passes for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns, emerging as an elite wide receiver. Given Brown's injury history, he may be a risky addition for a team, but if he can stay healthy, he'll have a massive impact at the Power 4 level.

7. Braden Pegan - Utah State

After struggling to find a role at UCLA, Braden Pegan transferred to Utah State, looking to make an impact in his Junior season. Pegan exceeded all expectations, and he's now going to draw Power 4 interest as he caught 60 passes for 926 yards and 5 touchdowns.

While Pegan is 6-foot-3, making him a likely fit on the outside, he played 108 snaps in the slot, accounting for just under 15% of his snaps. With his frame, Pegan is best in the intermediate passing attack, which would make him a great fit for any team needing a reliable target over the middle.

8. Danny Scudero - SJSU

While there are bigger names at the wide receiver position in the Transfer Portal, there isn't a more productive player available than San Jose State's Danny Scudero. This season, Scudero led the FBS with 1,291 yards on 88 catches with 10 touchdowns. After starting his career at Sacramento State, Scudero's jump to the FBS couldn't have gone better, and now he'll look to face even tougher competition.

The Second-Team All-American should draw vast interest as he could be a multi-year player with two seasons of eligibility remaining. At 5-foot-9, Scudero operates mostly out of the slot where he took 713 snaps with just 65 on the outside. Scudero is at his best when he's targeted deep as 729 of his 1,291 yards came on passes that traveled 20 or more yards.

9. Tre' Brown III - Old Dominion

Tre' Brown III started his career at the JUCO level, helping lead Hutchinson to a National Championship before leaping to Old Dominion. In his first season at the FBS level, Brown made a massive impact, catching 38 passes for 762 yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging a stellar 20.1 yards per reception.

Brown excels in the intermediate to deep areas of the passing game, making him an intriguing big-play threat in the Transfer Portal.

10. Perry Thompson - Auburn

Among the elite talent in the 2024 recruiting class was Alabama native Perry Thompson who became a pivotal target for Nick Saban and Hugh Freeze with the latter winning out. Between Auburn's quarterback struggles, and the amount of talent they've had at wide receiver, Thompson hasn't broken out yet. In his two seasons, Thompson has caught just 22 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown.

Adding Perry Thompson would be a bet on his talent and upside, but there's certainly enough there to garner serious Power 4 attention. In his next program, Thompson should be looking for both a place he can get on the field and competent quarterback play as it'll finally allow him the chance to prove he's an elite talent.