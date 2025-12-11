Bryce Underwood’s future is suddenly wide open after Sherrone Moore’s stunning firing

Out of nowhere on Wednesday Afternoon, Michigan's head coaching job became open as the Wolverines stunningly fired head coach Sherrone Moore. The timing didn't make sense until it was revealed that the move was made because of an "Inappropriate relationship with a staff member." It was clear that the move needed to happen.

The Wolverines were going to have a pivotal offseason, and the uncertainty is only higher now with Moore's firing. Arguably, the biggest question and the most important revolves around how the players on the roster will react to the news, with the Transfer Portal just weeks away from opening at the start of January.

Bryce Underwood could shake college football again

The biggest story of the 2025 recruiting cycle was the recruitment of the Nation's top recruit and quarterback, Bryce Underwood. LSU held Underwood's commitment for most of the cycle, but the Wolverines were able to keep the Belleville native home with a late flip. The flip became headline news as one of the richest men in the world, Larry Ellison, and Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy made it happen.

The interesting part about Bryce Underwood signing with Michigan was the fact that he openly stated he didn't believe in their ability to develop quarterbacks.

LSU quarterback commit Bryce Underwood remains in headlines as the Early Signing Period approaches.



The No. 1 signal-caller continues showing his loyalty towards LSU after revealing his pledge in January.



One Reason: Development.



“For Michigan you got…?”



(🎥: @CrainCompany) pic.twitter.com/eP4LVzOfDz — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) November 15, 2024

This season, it was clear that Bryce Underwood was correct in his belief that Michigan wasn't the best fit, even if he ended up signing with them. The offense didn't allow him to best display his athletic ability, and while it wasn't the most impressive season, if he chooses to transfer, schools would line up to try and land him.

If Bryce Underwood does decide to leave, it's going to start a chase for an elite talent, and the landing spots would be massive. No school is going to headline that hunt than the program he was committed to in LSU.

The Tigers may be even more attractive than they were initially, as Lane Kiffin's offense would allow Underwood to post massive numbers. Lane Kiffin just sent Jaxson Dart to the NFL Draft in the first round, and he made Trinidad Chambliss a star after he was in Division II.

It's unclear what the NIL deal that Bryce Underwood signed with Michigan looks like, and if it's even possible for him to leave this offseason. If Bryce Underwood can test the transfer waters, however, he'll quickly become arguably the crown jewel of the Transfer Portal.