Building the 2025 All-Transfer Portal Offense: Oregon and LSU loaded up on stars

The Transfer Portal has made it easier than ever for the elite programs to land the best talent possible which allows teams to reload on a yearly basis. While most transfers are adding depth or potentially impactful players, when some of the best stars in the sport enter the transfer portal, it allows the blue bloods to land elite talent in a way similar to the NFL's Free Agency.

This offseason, the transfer portal was fascinating with All-Americans, elite quarterbacks, and potential superstars all moving to new programs. Heading into the 2025 College Football season, this team of offensive playmakers will define the College Football Playoff race.

The Oklahoma Sooners got one of the biggest wins of the offseason when their hiring of Washington State Offensive Coordinator Ben Arbuckle helped them land quarterback John Mateer. In 2024, Mateer completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns with 7 interceptions while rushing for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns. After the Sooners offense was abysmal last season, Mateer's dual threat ability and experience in the system making him a serious Heisman contender.

After rushing for 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns the last two seasons, Makhi Hughes was the clear top running back in the transfer portal. The Oregon Ducks jumped on the chance to land the star as they look to replace Jordan James. While Hughes jumps up a level in the talent he'll face, the former Tulane star will continue to dominate with an elite offensive line paving the way for him. Hughes will be relied upon heavily as the Ducks start Dante Moore who has a ton of potential but, didn't play last season.

This Spring, Cal running back Jaydn Ott surprisingly hit the transfer portal and the Sooners instantly added one of the fastest players in College Football. Last season, Jaydn Ott had a down season but, if he can return to his 2023 form where he rushed for 1,305 yards the Sooners will have one of the best backs in the Country. Ott has proven he can be a receiving threat which will help if the Sooners receiving core doesn't click.

The issue for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2024 was lacking elite game-breaking talents after losing Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey to the NFL Draft. When Zachariah Branch hit the transfer portal, he was the perfect fit for the Bulldogs as he can help create explosive plays. Gunnar Stockton steps into the starting quarterback role this season and being able to check the ball down to Branch will prove to be key when the explosive playmaker turns it into a massive gain. Branch can hurt the defense in a variety of ways and if Mike Bobo can use him creatively, he'll be one of the best weapons in the Country.

Hugh Freeze could've taken a chance with some of his younger receiver talent but, when a star hits the transfer portal it can prove to be impossible to pass up on. Eric Singleton Jr lands at Auburn as one of the fastest players in the Country giving Auburn an elite weapon. When a player has Singleton's speed, they're often thought of as a deep threat but, the Georgia Tech transfer beats defenses at all three levels making him a massive addition. The Tigers need to rebound on offense this season and with Eric Singleton Jr and Cam Coleman, Jackson Arnold has all the talent he could ask for.

The LSU Tigers had a loaded group of receivers returning for the 2025 season but, Barion Brown proved to be too talented to pass up. Over the past several seasons, Chris Hilton Jr has dealt with injuries taking away the Tigers elite speed threat that can stretch the field. Barion Brown will be an elite deep ball threat for LSU and being paired with Garrett Nussmeier's massive arm will lead to explosive plays. Brown has also been one of the best kick returners in the Country and will help spark the Tigers on special teams.

Purdue didn't have a ton to be proud of last season but, tight end Max Klare was a breakout star catching 51 passes for 685 yards and 4 touchdowns. Max Klare would've been an elite weapon anywhere but, as he joins an offense with Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate he should prove to be one of the most productive tight ends in the Country. While defenses throw all their attention to Smith and Tate, Klare should be able to produce explosive plays while he'll also serve as the safety blanket for first year starter Julian Sayin.

The Oregon Ducks lose elite offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr to the NFL and yet, they fill the hole with another potential 1st round pick. Isaiah World was the 5th ranked player to enter the transfer portal after breaking out at Nevada making him a massive addition. At 6-foot-8 and 270 pounds, Isaiah World has the physical tools to be a first round pick and if he can click against Big Ten competition it'll be one of the biggest transfers additions offseason.

As LSU looks to replace a pair of NFL Draft picks at guard, the Tigers went out and brought in one of the best guards in the Country in Northwestern's Josh Thompson. Over his last 18 games, Thompson hasn't allowed a sack with just two sacks allowed for his career in 833 pass blocking snaps. Thompson will bring experience to an LSU offensive line that is tasked with replacing four starters and will be a key cog if LSU is going to improve its rushing attack.

As LSU breaks in a new offensive line, the best asset the group could have is a veteran at center who can help with making protection calls. Braelin Moore has started the past two seasons for the Virginia Tech Hokies, bringing 28 games worth of experience to an offensive line that will feature several first time starters. Moore was one of the top ranked offensive linemen to transfer and he'll prove to be pivotal in rebuilding the offensive line in Baton Rouge.

Landing the Transfer Portal's best offensive tackle wasn't enough for Dan Lanning and his staff as they went out and landed the 2nd ranked guard Emmanuel Pregnon. The transfer guard has been one of the biggest success stories of the portal era breaking out at Wyoming, continuing to dominate at USC before moving to Oregon. At USC, Pregnon was incredible in pass protection, not allowing a sack in 2024 while posing an 80.8 PFF Pass Blocking grade in 2023.

The Auburn Tigers needed to overhaul the offense and landing one of the best offensive tackles will only help take the group to another level. Xavier Chaplin joins Auburn from Virginia Tech where he was a two year starter as one of the best tackles in the Country. Chaplin was a Third-Team All-American in 2023 and will be crucial when it comes to protecting transfer QB Jackson Arnold.