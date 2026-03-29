Carolina Panthers 3 Round mock draft lands Bryce Young a perfect Ikem Ekwonu stopgap

The Carolina Panthers put together a surprise season in 2025, winning the NFC South and making it to the Playoffs. The loss in the Playoffs was disappointing, but the way that this team went toe to toe with the Rams has everyone encouraged for the future. After Bryce Young proved that he's worth building around, the Panthers will need to start adding talent.

In Free Agency, Carolina filled some serious holes on defense with the signings of Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips. The goal now in the draft is continuing to add promising young playmakers to a team with a really bright future.

19. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

Ikem Ekwonu's injury in the Playoffs creates a hole for the Panthers on the offensive line as he'll likely miss the entire season. Given the timing of the injury and Ekwonu's future being uncertain, the team could look to land their long term replacement. Caleb Lomu may be the best pure pass protector in this class, and he'd help ensure Bryce Young has time to find his talented wide receivers.

51. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Banks - Defensive Tackle - Florida

The Panthers spent big to land edge rusher Jaelan Phillips giving the team a ton of pass rush help, but you can never have too many pass rushers. On the interior, the Panthers could look to give Derrick Brown help further bolstering this group. Caleb Banks' injury history will be a concern to teams, but when healthy he's a potential top 10 pick with the talent to make this defensive front scary.

83. Carolina Panthers: Michael Trigg - Tight End - Baylor

While Carolina got a ton of production out of their wide receivers, the tight end position didn't contribute much. Adding another weapon to the room could help spark production, especially if the Panthers nab a true receiving threat. Michael Trigg is a dynamic receiving threat who won't contribute much as a blocker, but could become a go to weapon for Bryce Young.