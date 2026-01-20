Carson Beck snubs Fernando Mendoza, refuses handshakes after National Championship

The Miami Hurricanes suffered an excruciating end to their National Championship hopes as Carson Beck's final career pass was intercepted, sealing the National Championship for Indiana. The loss is a massive gut punch for the Hurricanes as it's so hard to even get to the game, and to fall short is a pain the players, coaches, and fans may never get over.

One of the best traditions in sports is seeing the handshakes and the show of respect after a hard fought battle. Traditionally, you see the head coaches and the quarterbacks always seek eachother out after a big game like we saw on Monday Night.

Carson Beck didn't give the Indiana Hoosiers their moment

After the game, several Miami Hurricanes went to seek out Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers after their program-defining win. While players like Mark Fletcher found the Indiana quarterback, Carson Beck opted to walk straight into the locker room.

Mark Fletcher Jr. sought out Fernando Mendoza to congratulate him.



Carson Beck walked off the field with his helmet on without shaking anyone's hand.



And that's all I have to say about that. pic.twitter.com/LW5NeX3Ht2 — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) January 20, 2026

From Carson Beck's perspective, you get the move as most people wouldn't want to endure watching the other team celebrate. Beck battled back from a devastating injury to play for Miami this season, and to see all the hard work be for naught with the interception is certainly heartbreaking. Add in how much of a lightning rod Beck is to college football fans, and he likely knew what the outside noise would be after the game.

While Beck's reaction is certainly understandable, at the end of the day, it's a bit disappointing to see. If you're on the winning side, you certainly want that respect, and Indiana players would've certainly shown it to Beck as he battled against a tough defense the entire night.

In the end, it's a disappointing end to a high-pressure career for Carson Beck, and he's likely beyond excited to move on to the NFL, where he'll be able to escape the spotlight as a backup. Beck was given so much pressure during his time at Georgia and Miami, and now, to escape it must feel like a massive weight off his back.