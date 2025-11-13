CFP commissioners approve Playoff committee changes after Mack Rhoades’ exit

On Thursday Morning, shocking news broke affecting the College Football Playoff as committee chair and Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades took a leave of absence. The news came as Baylor launched an investigation into Rhoades which was a different investigation than the one that stemmed from his sideline incident with Michael Trigg and Baylor staff members.

As Mark Rhoades took a step away from his post at Baylor, everyone began to wonder if it would have any impact on his position leading the College Football Playoff committee. When it was confirmed that Rhoades was stepping away from the Playoff committee it left an immediate need for a new chair.

Right after Mark Rhoades decision to step away, the moves were made almost instantly as Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek was nominated to step into the role as committee chair while Utah AD Mark Harlan was picked by the Big 12 to fill Rhoades place on the committee, but both decisions needed to be approved.

College Football Playoff commissioners approved committee moves

On Thursday Afternoon, the moves on the College Football Playoff committee were approved in a vote by the commissioners locking the Playoff committee back in place.

OFFICIAL: @ArkRazorbacks AD Hunter Yurachek named chair of College Football Playoff Selection Committee; @utahathletics AD Mark Harlan returns.



Full news release » https://t.co/TK7w2EyhvH#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/yWwhpSdCId — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 13, 2025

The moves aren't significant, but they ensure that the committee is in place ahead of this weekend's games. Hunter Yurachek was already on this committee, but he now becomes the leader of the group, and their voice as the member who will discuss why the committee chose to rank the teams the way they did.

Mark Harlan is a new addition, but he shouldn't have much of a learning curve once he joins the group. Harlan was a reprentative on the committee back in 2023 while Utah was still a member of the Pac 12 which should make him familiar with the entire process setting the committee up to continue as is.