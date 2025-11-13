CFP committee nominates new chair in wake of Mack Rhoades resignation

On Thursday Morning, the College Football Playoff committee was affected as Baylor AD Mack Rhoades took a leave of absence. The leave of absence comes after Baylor received allegations on Monday regarding Mark Rhoades which are different than the investigation that stemmed from his sideline disagreement with Baylor star Michael Trigg.

When it was reported that Mack Rhoades was take a leave of absence from his role at Baylor, everyone wondered whether or not he would do the same for his role as the Chairman of the College Football Playoff committee. Rhoades stepped down from his role on the committee leaving a void which would need to be filled.

The committee started at 13 and is now down to 11 as Arizona State alum Randall McDaniel stepped down from his position earlier this year. Rhoades was the chairman of the committee, which made him the person that everyone got to hear from each week explaining why the committee ranked teams the way they did.

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek earns chair nomination

The College Football Playoff committee moved rather quickly, as Ross Dellenger reported that Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek was being nominated to fill the void.

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek is being nominated as the CFP selection committee's new chair, sources tell @YahooSports. The nomination, like Harlan, needs to be authorized by the CFP governing boards. https://t.co/VemEDUzLZL — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 13, 2025

The move will need to be authorized by the College Football Playoff governing boards. Making Yurachek may not be the only change we see as the Big 12 recommended Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan to replace Mack Rhoades on the committee.

Hunter Yurachek is already on the Playoff committee which should make appointing him the new chairman less difficult. Yurachek has served as Arkansas' Athletic Director since 2017 following successful tenures in the Athletic Departments at Houston and Coastal Carolina where he won the 2014 FCS Athletic Director of the Year Award.

This story will be updated as official news becomes available regarding the open College Football Playoff committee chair role.