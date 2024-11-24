Chaos Unleashed: 5 biggest winners from a wild Week 13 of college football
Week 13 of the college football season is one that many fans won't soon forget.
We saw carnage in every single league, including multiple teams inside the top-15 go down. With just one week of the regular season remaining, we are starting to see the College Football Playoff picture come into focus.
However, as clear as things might look for some teams, they look very murky for others. How many at-large berths will the SEC get? Can the ACC sneak in a second team to the College Football Playoff? How will the committee value these losses inside the top-15 this weekend?
Here's a look at the five biggest winners of Week 13.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State kicked off the day by blasting Indiana at home. The Buckeyes added another feather in their cap with a resume that now includes two wins over teams that are likely destined for the College Football Playoff in both Penn State and, now, Indiana.
If the Buckeyes don't win the Big Ten championship, this win likely gives them all they need to ensure that they'll host a first-round game in the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
There were many who believed that Army had a legitimate shot to compete with Notre Dame on Saturday night. Riley Leonard, Jeremiyah Love, and the Irish had other plans.
Notre Dame took control of the game early and never looked back, defeating Army 49-14. Love finished the day with seven carries for an impressive 130 yards and two touchdowns.
With the win, Notre Dame is slated to be ranked inside the top-five and the Irish are one win away — a rivalry tilt against USC next week — from punching their ticket to the College Football Playoff and, likely, hosting a playoff game in the first-round.
The ACC
With the carnage we saw in the SEC and Big 12, there is now a small chance — albeit, still very small — that the ACC could somehow get a second team into the College Football Playoff.
The winner of the ACC seems destined to have a first-round bye, but the question becomes: Can the runner-up get into the playoff, as well?
The loser of the ACC Championship — if it were to be SMU or Miami — could still get in on the basis that this would be just their second loss. It's not even necessarily that the runner-up will be the loser of the ACC Championship game.
What if Clemson finishes 10-2 and is left out of the ACC Championship due to a tiebreaker scenario with Miami when the two teams didn't even play? The Tigers conclude their regular season with in-state rival South Carolina, who is likely to be ranked close to top-15 next weekend.
If Clemson were to close out the season with a win over South Carolina — a team that everyone is calling one of "the hottest teams in the country" — could a two-loss Clemson get in as a second bid for the ACC? Keep in mind, if Miami were to lose to SMU in the ACC Championship, the Hurricanes have a worse strength of schedule than Clemson, and they would be coming off a loss.
Boise State Broncos
Boise State had a game that they would like to forget. The Broncos barely escaped with an ugly 17-13 win against Wyoming. And, honestly, Boise State may even drop in the latest College Football Playoff rankings depending on what the committee does with some of the losses in front of them and winners behind them.
That being said, Army got drubbed by Notre Dame and, now, Boise State has breathing room.
The Broncos still have to win their conference championship, but they are inching closer to locking up that Group of 5 bid. With Army getting blasted off the field by Notre Dame, there's no one standing in the way of Boise State getting that bid. But, that's not all.
Boise State is now going to be well ahead of every Big 12 team and there's now legitimate reason to believe that, if Boise State wins out, the Broncos will get one of those top-four seeds in the playoff, which means a first-round bye.
Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Volunteers blew out UTEP and then sat back and watched all the chaos unfold. While it seemed like Tennessee could be the odd-team-out of the SEC after a loss to Georgia, the Vols are now primed to make a major jump in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Tennessee is now firmly in control of its own destiny with one game remaining — a road game against Vanderbilt — and the Vols are set up nicely to lock up an at-large spot in the College Football Playoff spot.