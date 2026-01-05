Charlie Weis Jr issues the perfect response to New York Giants rumors

The last month has been quite busy for Ole Miss offensive coordinator and future LSU Tigers offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. When Lane Kiffin got on the plane to Baton Rouge, Charlie Weis Jr followed him, opting to become the LSU Tigers next offensive coordinator. Ever since that moment, Charlie Weis Jr has been pulling double duty.

Weis along with several of the other new LSU staff members have been racking up frequent flyer miles, making trips back and forth between Baton Rouge and Oxford helping LSU in it's preparation and recruitment in the Transfer Portal while helping Ole Miss on it's Playoff run.

If things couldn't be crazier for offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr, his impressive stretch calling plays for Ole Miss has gotten him a ton of attention as he emerged from Lane Kiffin's shadow. On Sunday, a third team became interested in hiring Charlie Weis Jr, the New York Giants.

Charlie Weis Jr slams the door shut on the NFL

On Monday Morning, On3's Chris Low reported that Charlie Weis Jr was not interested in any other job while sharing his excitement to take on the LSU job.

Charlie Weis Jr. told On3's Chris Low on Monday he has no interest in going to the NFL and is committed to LSU



"I'm fired up about finishing the job at Ole Miss and the future at LSU."

The news of Charlie Weis Jr shutting down the NFL and any other suitors has to be massive news for Lane Kiffin. The Tigers are looking to hit the ground running, and if Weis took another gig it wouldn't just cost the Tigers their offensive coordinator, but he'd likely take several other staff members with him to the next job.

The task for Weis and Lane Kiffin now is rebuilding this LSU offense in the Transfer Portal to ensure they can compete for the National Championship. LSU desperately needs a quarterback and an entire overhaul of the offensive line which is a tall task, but one that the two are best suited to handle.