Lane Kiffin could lose his offensive coordinator before he arrives at LSU

The Lane Kiffin era at LSU is underway as the "Transfer Portal King" has already started to build out his roster in Baton Rouge. Lane Kiffin didn't need to do a ton of work building his coaching staff, as he brought most of his offensive staff with him from Ole Miss while he retained LSU's defensive staff. While the coaches are hired at LSU, they've been pulling double duty, helping the Ole Miss Rebels helping the team on it's run in the College Football Playoff.

Lane Kiffin's biggest hire was offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr who is doing an incredible job at Ole Miss as the offensive coordinator. Charlie Weis Jr has finally gotten the spotlight with Lane Kiffin out of the picture for his ability as a playcaller.

Charlie Weis Jr could leave LSU before he even starts

The LSU Tigers are excited to get Charlie Weis Jr on campus full-time as he's going to be a massive upgrade over Joe Sloan. The biggest issue for LSU is that everyone is taking notice of Weis' ability including the NFL.

On Sunday, ahead of the New York Giants' regular season finale, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that Charlie Weis Jr was a potential candidate in the New York Giants head coaching search.

Heard an interesting name as a possibility to work with quarterback Jaxson Dart on the next Giants staff... Charlie Weis Jr.



Connection to Dart from Ole Miss. Father was a longtime NFL coach. Would be intriguing option. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 4, 2026

The reason that Charlie Weis Jr would be an attractive candidate for the Giants' job is because of his work as Ole Miss's offensive coordinator, coaching Jaxson Dart. After Brian Daboll was fired, Jaxson Dart took a step back, and landing a coach who has worked with Dart before would make a ton of sense for his development.

It's unclear just how serious the New York Giants are about Charlie Weis Jr, and if he's interested in the job, being a head coach, and jumping to the NFL. The seriousness of the interest will certainly be cleared up in the days to come, as the offseason has now begun for the Giants.

If LSU loses Charlie Weis Jr it would certainly sting, but Lane Kiffin's track record as a play caller speaks for itself. A much bigger concern for LSU would be if Weis took the job and started to poach coaches from Lane Kiffin's new staff as it would create a ton of needs.