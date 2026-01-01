Christian Clark answered Texas' biggest offseason question against Michigan

After missing the College Football Playoff, Texas was going to need to make some adjustments to the roster this offseason. The Longhorns entered the season as the top ranked team in the AP Poll, and they never looked the part. One of the biggest reasons for Texas' struggles on offense was the fact that they didn't have an effective rushing attack to help Arch Manning out.

Heading into the offseason, Steve Sarkisian was likely going to need to look to the Transfer Portal to find a running back. His roster then forced his hand as Tre Wisner, CJ Baxter, and Jerrick Gibson all entered the Transfer Portal taking 3 of the top 20 Running Backs in the Transfer Portal off his roster.

While some would argue that bowl games are meaningless, it certainly isn't to the players campaigning for a bigger role next season. On Wednesday, Christian Clark played like the game meant a ton to him.

Christian Clark's breakout performance makes him a key piece in 2026

As Texas looks to rebuild its running back room for next season, Christian Clark just proved he has to at least be in the rotation if not the full-time starter. Arch Manning's massive day on the ground overshadowed it, but Christian Clark carried the ball 20 times for 105 yards and a touchdown averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

The burst to shoot thru the hole at the exact moment it opens from Christian Clark here is something Texas hasnt had since 2023. pic.twitter.com/4pGGtETwSl — Dick Williams (@Hthemagnificent) December 31, 2025

Coming into the day, the Redshirt Freshman only carried the ball 35 times on the season for 131 yards and a touchdown. The performance Clark put on makes it clear that he deserves a far bigger role next season.

Given how much Texas lost to the Transfer Portal at running back, they'll certainly need to make additions to the room. The good news for Steve Sarkisian is that he now may not need to spend big on one of the top backs in the portal allowing him to upgrade the roster elsewhere.