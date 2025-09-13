Clemson’s future feels stuck between loyalty and reality with Dabo Swinney

The Clemson Tigers came into the season with National Championship hopes and were penciled in by everyone as the ACC Champions. Just three weeks into the season the hopes have been replaced by anger and disappointment as this team doesn't look like a group capable of recovering from a 1-2 start.

The season started with LSU knocking the Tigers off at home, was followed by a game where the fanbase had to boo the team for falling behind against Troy, and just hit a new low losing to Georgia Tech to send this team to 1-2.

If Clemson doesn't win the National Championship this season, it'll mark 7 years without a National Championship for Dabo Swinney. The years following have been successful in delivering 4 ACC Championships, but the fanbase got a taste for National Championships and now won't accept falling below that standard.

The fanbase is loud in their complaints about Dabo Swinney and his refusal to adapt which is starting to make them call for his job. For the Clemson Tigers, the decision on the future seems like a decision between loyalty and reality.

Where does Clemson even go after another disappointment?

While Dabo Swinney has delivered some disappointing results, it's almost impossible to fire him unless things truly hit rock bottom. Dabo Swinney took this program to it's highest heights and considering what he took over and the program's expectations beforehand, it would feel like a slap in the face to part ways with Dabo Swinney.

On the other hand, at some point, you have to face reality, and the reality is that Dabo Swinney continues to refuse to adapt, and it keeps this team from being a National Championship contender. This team had clear flaws, such as the running back position, and not filling them is haunting this team.

The reality is that Clemson really can't do anything but hope that Dabo Swinney changes, as it's going to be impossible to find a coach that can replicate what he's done. The Tigers may need Swinney to face the music and admit that he can't pave his own path and if he falls in line with the transfer portal norms, he could turn this program back into an elite program.

