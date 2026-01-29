Cleveland Browns 3-Round Mock Draft: The Todd Monken era begins with a new QB

The Cleveland Browns long and dramatic coaching search has finally come to an unexpected ending. After several coaches withdrew from the coaching search, a decision seemingly came down to Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken with the latter getting the job.

Monken has had some impressive offenses between his time as the offensive coordinator at Georgia and with the Ravens. The Browns defense returns a ton of talent, but the offense is still a mess, and if Todd Monken can find a way to field a competent offense, things could quickly change for the Browns.

Todd Monken lands Trinidad Chambliss in 3-Round Mock Draft

6. Cleveland Browns: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

There isn't a quarterback worth taking that will be on the board when the Cleveland Browns pick 6th overall. The Browns have plenty of other holes to fill with a need at offensive tackle where the Browns may have their pick of the top tackles. Francis Mauigoa had an incredible season, and he can step right in and protect whoever plays quarterback next season.

24. Cleveland Browns: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

The Browns offense still needs playmakers on the outside that can consistently win to make life easier on the quarterbacks. KC Concepcion is a human joystick with an elite ability to create separation which will create easier throws for the quarterback. Adding Concepcion with the exciting pieces this offense landed in the draft last offseason would make this a great situation for a young quarterback.

39. Cleveland Browns: Trinidad Chambliss - Quarterback - Ole Miss

If Trinidad Chambliss ends up in the NFL Draft, and not back at Ole Miss, and he makes it out of the 1st Round, the Browns have to consider picking him. This season, Chambliss showed a ton to be excited about as an NFL team, but with limited experience against FBS teams, he may need to learn behind a starter for a year. The Browns can throw him into the mix and allow him to develop or earn the starting job if he proves to be good enough.

70. Cleveland Browns: Gennings Dunker - Offensive Line - Iowa

Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker is an intriguing NFL Draft prospect as he played tackle for the Hawkeyes, but may kick inside at the NFL level. At the Senior Bowl, Gennings Dunker has played guard, and is working on snapping ahead of the NFL Combine incase teams want to see him at center. Dunker would be a great pick for the Browns as they can try him at tackle, and if it doesn't pan out they can easily find a place for him inside.