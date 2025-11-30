Coastal Carolina moves on from Tim Beck after program stalls

On Saturday Afternoon, Coastal Carolina was blown out by James Madison as the Dukes beat the Chanticleers 59-10 in a massive blowout. The Chanticleers were hoping that head coach Tim Beck could keep the momentum rolling for the program after Jamey Chadwell left for Liberty. After Beck posted a 20-18 record over the last 3 seasons while going 13-11 in Sun Belt play, the Chanticleers are moving on.

Coastal Carolina becomes an attractive Group of 5 opening for candidates

As Coastal Carolina enters the coaching carousel, the Chanticleers have one of the most attractive openings at the Group of 5 level. If Bob Chesney leaves James Madison, Coastal will be in line to take over the Sun Belt once again if they can nail this next coaching hire.

This coaching carousel has been filled with Power 4 schools hiring sitting head coaches which creates a unique opening for the Group of 5 programs. Plenty of elite offensive and defensive coordinators have been passed over for jobs, and if they feel getting a head coaching gig is a great stepping stone to a Power 4 job, the Group of 5 could see an influx of elite coaches for the next few seasons.

Among the Group of 5 programs, Coastal Carolina should be at or near the top of most candidates' lists when you look at the state of the Sun Belt. Coastal Carolina can leverage playing in Myrtle Beach, and they have the recent success under Chadwell to point toward.

This coaching carousel cycle at the Group of 5 level is going to be very interesting to watch as so many jobs have opened up. On Saturday alone, Coastal Carolina, Tulane, Memphis, and USF have all opened up, and it may not be the end of the run giving the Group of 5 a total new look for 2026.