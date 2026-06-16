Cody Campbell, Brendan Sorsby break silence on stunning Texas Tech departure

This offseason, when Texas Tech, led by Cody Campbell, were able to reel in the Transfer Portal's top quarterback, Brendan Sorsby, it felt like the sky was the limit for the Red Raiders. Fans dreamed of winning the Big 12 again, a National Championship, and Brendan Sorsby being a Heisman Trophy frontrunner. Instead, his Red Raiders career ended in a way nobody could've ever predicted.

When the news first broke that Brendan Sorsby would be entering treatment for a gambling addiction, it felt like the first domino that would end his college football career. What no one saw coming was how the dominos would fall leading to one of the wildest sagas in college football history.

Brendan Sorsby was ruled ineligible by the NCAA, which these days feels like a meaningless ruling. After the NCAA's ruling, Brendan Sorsby went to court, seeking an injunction as several other stars did earlier this offseason over eligibility. When Brendan Sorsby was granted his injunction, it seemed as if he'd play whether people liked it or not.

Instead, the backlash and outrage proved to be too much as on Monday Night, the shocking announcement was made that Sorsby and Texas Tech were mutually parting ways.

BREAKING: QB Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech are mutually parting ways, @PeteNakos reports.



Sorsby will not play College Football in 2026. https://t.co/qJvKYQMMrI pic.twitter.com/lDgDwHvbTN — On3 (@On3) June 16, 2026

Brendan Sorsby, Cody Campbell, and more address shocking Texas Tech split

The decision brings Brendan Sorsby's college football career to an end in a way that no one truly saw coming. Given that Brendan Sorsby has made statements along the way, everyone wanted to hear why he made the decision that he did. After the news broke, Sorsby took to social media, thanking the fans for their support while not diving too much into the decision.

Statement from Brendan Sorsby. pic.twitter.com/qNUGF93CqU — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 16, 2026

Brendan Sorsby's statement didn't provide many details, but everyone wanted to hear from Cody Campbell, who's played a big role in bankrolling the football program. Campbell has been more vocal than anyone else in his support for the school and their quarterback. All the details of Brendan Sorsby's departure were quickly revealed when Cody Campbell shared more details.

Statement regarding Brendan Sorsby.

Long Live the Matadors! pic.twitter.com/FxPd00uT9L — Cody Campbell (@CodyC64) June 16, 2026

Most interestingly, Texas Tech won't seek the money that Brendan Sorsby received which feels like the right move even if they were wrong. Campbell also shared that Sorsby and his family made his decision. The statement also served as a platform for Cody Campbell to continue pushing his agenda for change in the sport.

Texas Tech released a statement as a University, as well standing by their decision to put his well-being first.

Texas Tech statement on Brendan Sorsby: "When Brendan’s lawsuit resulted in the granting of a temporary injunction, we found ourselves in a difficult situation." pic.twitter.com/TudKNsZ2st — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 16, 2026

The Brendan Sorsby saga has now seemingly come to an end as everyone expected, and while fallout will likely continue for years, in the moment, fans and teams will get the feeling that justice was served. The NCAA is going to need to continue to change, and schools are going to need to continue taking every step to ensure that their athletes follow NCAA rules, as this story clearly had a major impact on Texas Tech as well as Brendan Sorsby, even though the events took place before his arrival in Lubbock.