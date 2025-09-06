College Football fans are outraged with Pat McAfee being GameDay's new closer

On Saturday Morning, College Football fans tuned into ESPN's College GameDay and it felt odd for the first time to watch the show. Lee Corso officially retired last weekend and without The Coach on the panel, everyone was waiting to see how the show would end as it had been rumored that no one would make a headgear pick again.

As the members of the crew who are calling that night's game don't make picks for the game, it only leaves a limited group of the cast to make the picks that end the show. Regardless of who followed Lee Corso as College GameDay's closer, it was going to draw a ton of hate and on Saturday Morning, it was Pat McAfee who closed out the show.

WE ALL REMEMBER WHAT THE BIG TEN DID TO THE SEC IN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF



THE NORTH IS A MUCH MORE PHYSICAL TEAM



A MUCH MORE TOUGH TEAM



WITH THAT BEING SAID…



JACK MADE THAT KICK FOR $300,000



TRAE YOUNG IS BACK IN TAHN



GIVE ME OKLAHOMA #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/wlnI3Zisye — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 6, 2025

In some ways, Pat McAfee was built for the role as his experience as a broadcaster for the WWE has given him a ton of experience going over the top to cut a promo. On the other hand, no matter what he does and how popular it becomes, everyone will feel a different way about him closing out GameDay in Lee Corso's spot.

College Football fans react to Pat McAfee ending GameDay

As Pat McAfee closed out College GameDay, fans took to social media to react to the new role. One fan pointed out that this decision was clearly thought about by ESPN, and it likely was their only option, as Nick Saban and Desmond Howard aren't built for the theatrics.

Looks like we got our answer to what the post-LC "headgear" looks like.



Pat McAfee shouting his pick with the traditions of that school accompanying it.



Obviously not set in stone, but have to think ESPN spent a lot of time thinking about this, knowing the headgear was retired. — Madison (@levineps) September 6, 2025

A Missouri Podcast wasn't thrilled with the decision but, again, it's going to be difficult for any fanbase to quickly accept the change.

Pat McAfee screaming is no replacement for the head gear. — Locked On Mizzou Podcast (@LockedOnMizzou) September 6, 2025

Another fan pointed out how McAfee is high energy but, it's going to take plenty of time to get used to Lee Corso not closing out College GameDay.

High energy, but seeing McAfee close out #CollegeGameday instead of Corso’s headgear wave was odd. Damn, it’s going to take some getting used to. Nothing against Pat McAfee, you just can’t replace a legend like Lee Corso and expect it to be fine the next week. — Billy (@BillyTenny) September 6, 2025

Next weekend, it'll be interesting to see if Pat McAfee closes out the show again or if the role will rotate between the crew.

