College Football fans moving their anger from YouTube TV to ESPN's app, and it's getting ugly

The last week for College Football fans has been truly insane as a contract dispute between YouTube TV and ESPN has left Football fans in the dark. The dispute started as ESPN came off of YouTube TV during the Tulane Vs UTSA game, continued through College Football Saturday, and even left NFL fans with no way to watch Monday Night Football.

As YouTube TV subscribers can't watch the ESPN Networks or ABC, fans have started to make the move to other streaming services. Many pointed out how this dispute comes just weeks after ESPN launched it's new streaming service and have thought that ESPN may be trying to bring in more subscribers.

The ESPN App is not the solution College Football fans need

As the contract dispute continues between ESPN and YouTube TV, fans have started to join the new ESPN service to watch the game. The issue many are finding out is while ESPN has all the games, their app is glitchy and a massive problem only making this situation worse. As fans are realizing how bad the ESPN App is, the anger has gone from YouTube TV to ESPN for the current situation.

ESPN+ crashing while they are trying to make us buy their new app is absolutely comical. Can’t make it up. — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) November 5, 2025

As ESPN forces everyone to their app, the app not working is another slap in the face to the consumer who continues to deal with the consequences.

Good job, ESPN — worry about forcing everyone to your app and then it’s down and we can’t watch anything on @espnplus either — Jeffrey Parson (@JeffreyParson) November 5, 2025

As fans deal with the issue that is the ESPN App, everyone is starting to side with YouTube TV in this dispute.

I was originally on the side of espn in the contract dispute but I am switching sides because espn’s app SUCKS — Chris Cowling (@chriscowling44) November 5, 2025

The biggest issue everyone is seeing with the ESPN app is constant freezing which makes it almost impossible to watch live sports.

is anyone else’s ESPN app non-stop freezing? — The Manhatter (@TheManhatterKSU) November 5, 2025

Fans feel as if they're being held hostage and when ESPN's app won't even work properly it only makes the matter worse.

Not only has ESPN held YouTube TV subscribers hostage, their app (that I ALSO subscribe to) just crashed on opening night. — Cade Webb (@cadewebb) November 5, 2025

Fans aren't even asking for a lot, but if they're going to be forced to use the ESPN App during this dispute, it would only be right if the app worked.

Hey @espn if you’re not going to be on YouTube TV can your app at least work? You’re the worst, thanks! — Tea Bag (@TylersTakes) November 5, 2025

Others are asking that if ESPN is going to continue to ask for more money both from the consumer and from YouTube TV, their option should at least work.

Hey @espn if you’re asking for more money you might want to make a damn app that actually works. pic.twitter.com/Wrk6whFNt4 — Mike Stanley (@Stanimal032) November 5, 2025

As the days continue to stack up with no solution to this contract dispute, College Football fans truly feel on red alert. The fans continue to miss games and as another weekend of football rapidly approaches, most fans are going to have to decide whether they need to switch providers or miss out once again.

