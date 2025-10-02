College Football fans rip College GameDay’s Guest Picker pick for Alabama Vanderbilt

This weekend, College GameDay makes it's return trip to Tuscaloosa as the Alabama Crimson Tide host the Vanderbilt Commodores in a Top 25 clash. This game has grown in interest for one reason as last season, Diego Pavia and the Commodores shocked the world knocking off the top ranked Crimson Tide in one of the most stunning games ever.

As College GameDay returns to Tuscaloosa, everyone wondered who ESPN College GameDay may pick as their guest picker. Would it be one of the hundreds of former Nick Saban Alabama stars, Basketball coach Nate Oats who has turned the Crimson Tide into a dynasty, or any former star athlete to come out of Tuscaloosa.

College Football fans can't believe ESPN picked Theo Von

It turns out, every player Nick Saban coached must have been busy as was anyone associated with the University of Alabama. College GameDay revealed it's pick and to everyone's surprise, it's comedian Theo Von who has absolutely nothing to do with Alabama.

Theo Von will be this week's guest picker at Alabama! pic.twitter.com/bsAay08HxW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 2, 2025

As soon as College GameDay revealed the pick, social media erupted as the pick doesn't make any sense. One Alabama fan pointed out that GameDay hardly ever gets the pick right in Tuscaloosa as they rarely bring in one of the Tide's own.

With the exception of Joe Namath, has Gameday *ever* gotten this right when they come to Tuscaloosa? https://t.co/voz5Py1PWB — Roll ‘Bama Roll (@rollbamaroll) October 2, 2025

Another fan pointed out that College GameDay has once again brought another guest picker to town that won't want anything to do with Alabama.

A tradition like no other: College Gameday and having guest pickers in Tuscaloosa who want the opposing team to win https://t.co/HsAFMpVPJL — Austin (@rtraustin_) October 2, 2025

Alabama gets a bead reputation as College GameDay never draws a crowd when it makes the trip to Tuscaloosa. One fan pointed out that this pick won't help the situation as most Alabama fan aren't going to show up just to watch the panel all pick at their expense.

Having this clown on set is contradictory to getting people to show up for Gameday, been shilling for Vandy all year. https://t.co/yGHXqqpaNv — Jason BEAT VANDY Smith (@Ultimatetidefan) October 2, 2025

There are countless examples of former players and current coaches that would've made more sense than Theo Von being the guest picker this weekend. Will ESPN get what it's looking for in viral clips between Pat McAfee and Theo Von sharing the set? No question. But, for a product that takes place on campus, throwing it in the fanbases face probably isn't the best choice.

