College football has a major integrity issue with Brendan Sorsby playing

Any theme of LSU becoming the villains of the college football season in 2026 has been completely erased in the matter of a few months. When it was first reported that Brendan Sorbsy was entering treatment for a gambling addiction, the instant hope was that he'd come out on the other side and be better off for seeking help.

When it was revealed that the NCAA had been investigating Sorsby's betting activity, the story quickly started to become larger than it ever seemed. Brendan Sorsby admitted to placing over 9,000 bets totaling at least $90,000 during his college career. The part that catches everyone's attention is the fact that Sorsby wagered 40 times on Indiana football games during his time with the Hoosiers.

The revelation that Sorsby was betting on his own games made it seem impossible that he'd ever play college football again, while bringing his NFL future into question. When you look at Calvin Ridley in the NFL, it's a similar situation as he bet on his own team while dealing with injury. Ridley missed an entire season before being reinstated.

Other famous professional sports figures have faced similar punishment, dating back to the Black Sox Scandal to Pete Rose, Jontay Porter, and even other college sports cases where players were banned from playing.

Brendan Sorsby will not suffer a similar fate despite the NCAA ruling him ineligible, and standing pat in their belief every step of the way. On Monday, Brendan Sorsby was granted an injunction against the NCAA, and he'll only serve a 2 game suspension in Non-Conference games.

NEWS: A judge in district court in Lubbock County, Texas, has granted the injunction requested by Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby. He’s set to be eligible for the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/31IjwqyxaM — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 8, 2026

The outrage around the sports world is large as this feels like a landmark moment in not just NCAA history, but also sports history. The big issue that everyone comes back to is that the integrity of college football is now in question.

The rules the NCAA set on gambling are black and white, and Brendan Sorsby knowingly broke those rules, yet he won't suffer a real punishment. Athletes and coaches everywhere can now look at this ruling, and if they wanted to break the rules themselves and point to the fact that Sorsby got a light punishment.

The sad consequence now is that fans everywhere are going to start looking at plays in every game and wonder if a player or coach has a different motive, which is being shown in their play. If a quarterback misses a pass, are they throwing the game? Did the running back fumble on purpose? Why did the wide receiver drop that pass? Why did the coach make that decision?

The whole reason the NCAA and every professional sports league have these gambling rules is to protect the integrity of the sport. Seeing that a player broke the rules and will be allowed to play next season shatters the belief that the sport is being played with integrity.

Over the next few months, Brendan Sorsby's case is going to be interesting to follow as this won't be the end of the story. Schools are already refusing to play Texas Tech in other sports, and the NCAA is going to seek an appeal. This story will have an impact for years to come, and it could lead to major changes throughout the sports world.