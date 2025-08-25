College Football insiders quickly shut down fabricated Cade Klubnik rumors

In the current era of the internet especially on Twitter or X, you have to be sure to make sure you're getting your information from a credible source. On Saturday Night, the account Message Board Geniuses shared a post from a Clemson message board where a fan reported that he saw the Clemson Tigers star quarterback was in a car accident on campus.

🚨BREAKING 🚨

Sources with knowledge tell MBG that #Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has been injured in a car accident. More to come… pic.twitter.com/hQTMFWMgqY — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) August 25, 2025

The account likely knew that the accident didn't happen but, by sharing the post it took it from where no one would've believed it and spread it all over social media. When other fanbases started to see the post, the rumor took off like wild fire as fans of different teams and troll accounts started to share the story.

The truth is that according to Cade Klubnik's mother, the rumors are totally false, and the original source clearly made them up.

There's a rumor going around tonight that Clemson QB Cade Klubnik was injured in a car accident.



That is categorically false, per his mom, Kim.



Don't believe everything you see on message boards and on Twitter, y'all. Baseless rumors are cruel. https://t.co/o2Cj0CXxPN — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) August 25, 2025

Why a troll finds it funny to start spreading rumor of a player being seriously injured will never make sense but, it's become common practice as of late. Earlier in August, a troll account started spreading rumors that LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was carted out of practice with a torn ACL which became one of the biggest stories until it was shot down.

It's incredible to hear that the rumors aren't true and that Cade Klubnik is fully healthy as the Clemson Tigers kick off their season next weekend. The Clemson Tigers begin their season with a massive matchup against the LSU Tigers in a game that will have a massive impact on the race for the College Football Playoff.

Cade Klubnik is the unquestioned leader of the Clemson Tigers and enters the season as a projected 1st round pick and has a great chance at finding himself in the race for the Heisman Trophy.

More Clemson Tigers News: