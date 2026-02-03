College Football Playoff announces schedule format that still misses the mark

We're still in the early stages of the expanded College Football Playoff as the 12-team format has only been in effect for two seasons. As the decision makers continue to tinker with the format and the calendar, it's clear there are some changes that need to be made. While the conference commissioners continue to battle over the next round of expansion, they should be focused on fixing the calendar.

On Tuesday, Pete Thamel reported the dates for next seasons College Football Playoff quarterfinal and semifinal rounds while the National Championship date has been set for January 25th.

Upcoming College Football Playoff dates for the quarterfinals and semi-finals the next two years. This includes a near two-week break between the quarterfinals and semi-finals the next two years. pic.twitter.com/8E7lNBDW85 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 3, 2026

The College Football Playoff schedule is deeply flawed

When you look at the schedule laid out for the next two offseasons, it's clear that the schedule has some major issues. The break between the Quarterfinals and Semifinals is nearly two weeks which is far too long of a layoff especially with a nearly two week break before the National Championship Game.

One of the biggest issues should be how long the season drags on as the National Championship Game will be played on January 25th. The timing of the game is far too late given all the other factors from the Transfer Portal to the NFL Draft process. The date has drawn a ton of attention including from LSU head coach Lane Kiffin who declared the calendar got worse on purpose.

Somehow the calendar got even worse on purpose…. Kids play until Jan 25th and have almost a month between the games?!?! https://t.co/O71xLD1J9D — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) February 3, 2026

One of the biggest reasons for the long layoff is college football continuing to want games on New Year's Day which lands on a Thursday in 2027. If we're going to continue moving to new formats, it has to be a factor that college football is willing to move on from to help shrink down the layoffs between games.

If you asked the coaches, a vast majority would prefer to play every week rather than having these extended breaks which throw the team out of a schedule and a rhythm. Taking nearly a month for a the teams in the National Championship to play 3 games is excessive, and in many ways will kill the buzz of the postseason.

As the conferences explore expansion, they have to be willing to tinker with the calendar in order to wrap the season up sooner. Everyone wants the Playoff to be over before the Transfer Portal chaos, and as we continue to have long breaks in the postseason, it's only getting further from happening.