Lane Kiffin predicted to land No.1 CB recruit as LSU's recruiting momentum surges

The LSU Tigers are on an incredible recruiting tear as the excitement of the Lane Kiffin era continues to build. Upon landing at LSU, Lane Kiffin was tasked with keeping the Nation's 11th ranked recruiting class intact which he accomplished while adding a 5-star recruit in WR Corey Barber. The Transfer Portal was a constant wave of good news for LSU as the Tigers landed stars in Sam Leavitt, Jordan Seaton, Princewill Umanmielen, and countless other big name players.

As the attention now turns to the 2027 recruiting class, Lane Kiffin won't be inheriting a class built by Brian Kelly, and he'll need to send a statement once again. The good news for Lane Kiffin is that his first major commitment appears to be on the way.

The Nation's top cornerback Joshua Dobson predicted to land at LSU

This weekend, LSU hosted elite cornerback recruit Joshua Dobson on a visit for their Junior Day event. It appears that the weekend was a massive success as Rivals' Steve Wiltfong has predicted Joshua Dobson will commit to LSU.

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for LSU to land 5-star CB Joshua Dobson🐯



Dobson is the No. 1 CB in the 2027 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/Z2tXv9Wnvv pic.twitter.com/D9DlCaqBJC — Rivals (@Rivals) February 2, 2026

The Tigers have been making an all-in push for the elite defensive back as defensive coordinator Blake Baker and DB coach Corey Raymond visited Dobson before his visit to Baton Rouge.

The #LSU staff checked in with the No. 1 cornerback in America on Thursday: Joshua Dobson.



Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker + secondary coach Corey Raymond made the trip to North Carolina to see the 5-star.



LSU continues battling for the Top-5 prospect in the country. pic.twitter.com/z8QZV1KVK2 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 23, 2026

Landing Joshua Dobson would mark another massive pickup for Corey Raymond in a long run of big wins since the legendary defensive back's coach. In the 2025 recruiting class, the Tigers landed the nation's top cornerback recruit DJ Pickett. In the 2026 class, Raymond was able to sign Havon Finney who was the top cornerback in the 2027 class before reclassifying.

According to Rivals' recruiting rankings, Joshua Dobson is the 3rd ranked player in the Country, the top cornerback in the class, and the top ranked player out of North Carolina.

Lane Kiffin and his staff just sent a statement in the Transfer Portal, and now they'll look to do it again with this recruiting class. The Tigers are going to be massive players with 5-star recruits, and landing Dobson would be a great way to kick things off.